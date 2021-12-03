African Americans have been some of the greatest contributing members of the United States of America as it’s known it today. There are many African American stories that have not been heard by many Americans. The African American Museum of Bucks County (AAMBC) is on a mission to share the history of African American culture in the Bucks County area and they need the support of the community.
The African American Museum of Bucks County was established in 2014 when founding board member Harvey Spencer decided there was a need for a museum in Bucks County.
Current President and Executive Director of AAMBC, Linda Salley said, “We started in 2014, and there was a gentleman named Harvey Spencer that had a desire to have a museum in Langhorne.” Salley continues, “His reason for doing that was because his children, and many of the children in Bucks County, African American children did not know the history.”
They started with 15 volunteer board members comprised of teachers and administrators with the same desires to educate young African Americans about their history.
The AAMBC is a small and unique museum with great aspirations to expand and grow. Since 2014, they have been operating as a mobile museum that primarily focuses on African American history in Bucks County.
Linda Salley says, “ We are unique because we’re the only African American museum in Bucks County, and our focus is the Hidden Figures of Bucks County. There are so many famous people right there in Bucks County that our children don’t know about.”
The museum’s most recent exhibit, “Building on the Dream: From Africa to Bucks County” is currently running at the Bucks County Visitor Center in Bensalem, PA. They travel to schools, libraries, museums, senior centers, and corporations to have pop-up exhibits in the Bucks County area sharing the rich African American history to the community. AAMBC will bring artifacts like jewelry from Africa, and information about important African Americans in Bucks County dating back to the 1600’s.
The museum has found a permanent home in the Boone Farm located on Route 413 in Middleship Township. The AAMBC was granted an affordable lease from the Bucks County Commissioners. They received the property last year, but to convert it into a museum, they will need severe renovations. There are two buildings available for the museum; One building was constructed in 1719 and the second building was built in 1850. These properties are some of the oldest homes in the county and they are listed in the National Register of Historical Places.
The AAMBC Director of Communications, Lisa Gage said there are significant renovations that must be done, so the museum can operate.
“The work that needs to be done is substantial because while the buildings are intact and standing up and all that, there’s absolutely nothing inside them…” Gage explains. “They did put in plumbing so far, but they need to do the roof, siding on the the parts of the house that aren’t stone, put flooring in, put a parking lot, and electricity, so it’s it’s pretty substantial and there’s going to be a lot of landscaping required for this because it is 7 acres, all kinds of things.”
AAMBC has a goal of $40,000 raised from fundraisers and donations. They want to have both buildings fully restored, furnished, and in operation by the end of 2022.
For more information on the African American Museum of Bucks County, please visit infoaambc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.