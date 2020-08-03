When Teenshop, Inc. was founded on June 15, 1985, Elleanor Jean Hendley, an Emmy Award-winning former CBS 3 TV (Philadelphia) broadcast journalist, wanted to use her platform to empower girls of color.
“When I was growing up there were no women that I saw who looked like me in television news, so my dreams were limited. Through Teenshop, our girls are exposed to women achievers in diverse careers to encourage them to dream big and without limitations,” Hendley said.
Thirty-five years later, the organization has more than 3,000 alumnae, a 100% college acceptance rate, and five chapters in three states — California (Los Angeles); New Jersey (Camden); and three chapters in Philadelphia, PA.
The bi-weekly college prep and life skills organization has a record to be proud of.
“Without Teenshop, I would not have had the courage to confidently tread into the uncertainties of life, follow my heart, and embrace all challenges that adulthood brings,” said Teenshop alumna Brittany Paris, a MPH health care executive. “I am grateful that Teenshop has shown me my value, intelligence and beauty.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Teenshop had to shift its 35th anniversary celebration and chapter programming from in-person gatherings to Zoom. Its virtual 35th anniversary gala, held in June, recognized Charisse Lillie, CEO, CRL Consulting, and Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO, Urban Affairs Coalition. The anniversary video can be found on the Teenshop YouTube channel.
Despite transitioning to a new online platform, Hendley said she was encouraged by how the girls and leadership teams stepped up.
“We realize that we’re all in this together, and that cooperative spirit enables us to not only survive but create new approaches to our programming. For example, as a community service project, our girls produced videos promoting health and safety and posted them on social media. We took virtual college tours. Our June Crystal Stair Closing Program that celebrates our graduates was held outdoors to promote social distancing.”
As Teenshop prepares for the new program year beginning Sept. 5, it will remain online for the foreseeable future and expand its curriculum to include social justice issues. Hendley is also reaching beyond Teenshop to empower more girls as we navigate this new normal. In March, she organized the Girls With Goals Collaborative, an advocacy partnership of girl-focused organizations to include networking and sharing resources. “Now, more than ever, all girls need access to programs with caring adults to support their emotional well-being and guidance towards achieving their goals,” Hendley said.
