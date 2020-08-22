LINC (Learning In New Context) High School’s Deyania Sanders made history this summer as the first high schooler to have art used by the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Summer of Wonder reading program in its entire 100-year existence.
The library used Sanders’ drawings for its digital platforms and promotional materials for the program, which promotes youth and adult literacy.
“I’m still having trouble processing that this is being posted everywhere. I never had my work showcased on such a widespread scale,” Sanders said. “Even stuff I posted on Instagram hasn’t gotten that much attention. Knowing that so many people have seen my work and it’s everywhere feels good, even though it’s anxiety inducing to think about.”
Sanders was connected to the opportunity through the creative agency Mighty Engine, who was chosen by the library to produce the artwork for Summer of Wonder. In an effort to engage young artists, they put out a call for high schoolers to apply for the chance to create the illustrations.
“Deyania Sanders is the first high school artist in a hundred years to serve as the chief illustrator of the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Summer of Wonder marketing efforts, but she should not be the last,” said Heseung Song, founder of Mighty Engine.
“We hope the Library leverages this opportunity to continually recognize the incredible talent brewing among our public high school artists and demonstrate that it’s never too soon to become producers in our region’s creative economy.”
Song also praised Sanders’ skills, stating she is as professional as she is creative.
“Like her art, Deyania’s professionalism is way beyond her years,” Song said. “She takes critiques as encouragement to do what she knows she’s capable of: creating heartwarming, eye-popping illustrations.”
The Free Library shared a similar appreciation.
“Deyania’s beautiful artwork proved that collaborating with one of our city’s young artists was the right move for our program, and we would encourage other organizations to consider doing the same,” said Christine Caputo, Chief, Youth Services and Programs.
Sanders’ final illustration depicts a scene with diverse men, women and children enjoying a day in the park, interspersed with individuals and families reading books.
“”The first draft — we initially knew we wanted to go with an imaginative flow. In the original, a girl was walking through the park and her imagination was influencing her environment. Eventually it changed, but it’s basically the same idea,” explained Sanders, describing the process as a positive one.
“The entire project took almost a month. I was expecting to be very stressed out and put in a lot of pressure but (Mighty Engine) did a good job of making it as least anxiety-inducing as possible. They allowed me to take my time, they didn’t push me. I didn’t have to work too many hours. It was very pleasant compared to other experiences when I’ve made art for someone. This, by far, was the most pleasant, especially for scale.”
As she plans to attend college next year and eventually pursue a career in animation, Sanders added that the accomplishment will help her along the way.
“It’s going to look good in my portfolio, not a lot of kids can say ‘I have artwork posted all over my city.’ It feels good to say that even if it makes me feel a little nervous.”
