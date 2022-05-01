According to wellness expert and licensed cosmetologist Naeemah Johnson, moisturizers will be the key to keeping your hair healthy and beautiful this summer.
“My top tip would be to do a keratin protein treatment,” said Johnson. “If you are someone that has a lot of texture in your hair, the keratin protein treatment is going to fight the frizziness and humidity.”
Additional benefits of Keratin treatments include, making hair easily manageable and shinier.
According to healthline.com, Keratin is the type of protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. Keratin can also be found in your internal organs and glands and is a protective protein, reportedly, less prone to scratching or tearing than other types of cells your body produces. Since Keratin is the structural building block of your hair, some people believe that Keratin supplements, products, and treatments can help strengthen your hair and make it look healthier.
Johnson suggests that it’s great for frizzy hair and will make hair appear glossy and fuller.
“It makes curly hair less frizzy and manageable, helping to maintain straightness and hair easier to be styled,” said Johnson.
It also helps protect hair from the harmful effects of the sun and other environmental damage.
“A protein treatment is good, not only for hydration to the hair but that protein gene is what’s going to help you achieve your sleek look in the summer without it reverting back so easily,” said Johnson.
Johnson also suggests adding a hair mask to your summer hair care regime.
“A hair mask is similar to a face mask but it’s for the hair.” said Johnson.
Many salons offer hair masks and they are also easy to do at home. Brands like Aveda, OUAI, Nexxus, and Johnson’s Nbeauty Inc., to name a few, have their own signature hair masks that are DIY friendly and reasonably priced.
“We use a beauty fix mask at the salon. That’s what we also retail because it is one of the cheapest treatments you can do at home,” said Johnson. “ Leave it in your hair for like 25 or 30 minutes and even if you want to do a wash and go, it’d be perfect for that as well.”
Hair masks are like intense conditioners aimed to soak and cover the hair. By locking in moisture, it helps to achieve healthier and stronger hair whether it’s dry, heat-damaged, chemically-colored, curly or simply aging. Remember hydration plus moisturization is key to maintaining healthy hair in the heat.
“Something like Argan oil, Marula oil or anything like that, is going to actually add hydration and natural oils without making the hair greasy. Those oils are good for the summer,” said Johnson. In addition, “some people like to wear that wet look but you need something to keep it moist because if you’re constantly putting in your hair water it is actually going to dry it out.”
For those getting ready for the pool and summer days at the beach Johnson even suggests applying leave-in conditioners for the day.
“[Constantly] putting water in the hair will dry it out. It’s also going to keep the ph level in your hair unbalanced,” said Johnson. “So you may wonder why your hair is dry and breaking off. If you’re spraying water and using alcohol based products in your hair. That strips the hair and dries it out,”
“Try, leave in conditioning products or some type of oils to put in while the hair is wet,” said Johnson. “Something that could kind of absorb the salt from the ocean. You need something like that to protect and act as a barrier, but definitely don’t just wet your hair and go on about your business.”
Johnson also encourages people to have fun with their hair this season and try something new. “The warmer seasons like spring and summer are the best times for a color, cut, and hair extensions,” said Johnson.
“You know, it’s a fun time of the year. It’s a joyous time of the year,” said Johnson. “On most occasions, in the summer time, you’re going out with your friends. You’re going to festivals, your wardrobe is changing, we’re adding things with more color. You want to kind of be on the vibe with new hairstyles, some color, just have your hair match the vibe,” said Johnson.
Johnson says now is the time to let your hair go whether it be curly or straight, short or long.
“The energy of summer hair should be fun and lighthearted and not so, you know, cut and dry,” said Johnson.
Naeemah Johnson is the owner of Nbeauty Inc. Salon and Spa and has created a full skin and hair care line under the Nbeauty brand. For more information, visit nbeautyinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.