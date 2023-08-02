The Museum of the American Revolution’s Living History Youth Summer Institute will host a capstone experience Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania. The event will give visitors the experience of General George Washington’s war tent, meeting the enslaved persons and free blacks who were around the Continental Army during the war.

Saturday’s event is a culmination for the institute, a six-week intensive course for young adults where they learn about the lives of people of African ancestry during the Revolution through costumed historical interpretation. This is the second year the museum has offered this summer programming.

mcerino@phillytrib.com 215-893-5700

