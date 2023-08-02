Paul Oakley Stovall, back center, Michael Idriss, front center, Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the American Revolution Museum, center left, and Clare McCabe with the program’s students. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Actor Paul Oakley Stovall speaks with students from the LHYSI program on Thursday. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Living History Youth Summer Institute students from last year’s tent set-up.
The Museum of the American Revolution’s Living History Youth Summer Institute will host a capstone experience Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania. The event will give visitors the experience of General George Washington’s war tent, meeting the enslaved persons and free blacks who were around the Continental Army during the war.
Saturday’s event is a culmination for the institute, a six-week intensive course for young adults where they learn about the lives of people of African ancestry during the Revolution through costumed historical interpretation. This is the second year the museum has offered this summer programming.
Eight students started the program in early July, attending workshops covering topics like historical costuming, historical empathy, and museum careers. The group has also visited the Betsy Ross House, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton. The high school and college-aged participants have also immersed in the Joseph Forten exhibit currently featured at the museum.
Michael Idriss came on as part of the Diversify Living History Initiative and leads the institute. “It’s a multi-prong, multi-year program that is looking to connect the stories of people of African descent,” said the African American Interpretive Fellow.
“We do it through historical costume interpretation, which is a big part of my role, representation in period-authentic clothing, to communicate these stories in a way that people can see themselves in what we are wearing.”
The students will raise the tent and present to the public on the lawn outside the McNeil Center for Early American Studies, right off the corner of 34th and Walnut Streets. They will portray different citizens from the era, some enslaved and some freed persons.
Saturday is just the second public display of the replica tent in Philadelphia, which has been displayed at events in other states, including Washington’s historical home of Mount Vernon in Virginia.
With new challenges to how slavery is taught, the institute provides support for those interpreting the difficult justification of keeping other humans as property, especially as Americans fought for their own independence and liberty from British rule.
Philadelphia was a destination for freed Blacks, but whites were allowed to own slaves in Pennsylvania — and many did. Abolition grew in Northern states after the Constitution was signed, creating movements like the Underground Railroad to help enslaved people looking to escape to freedom.
“It was important for us to be able to ensure that our group this year have a better, sound understanding of why it’s so important to have a person representing people of African descent, what that looks like, and why it’s important to have people in costume,” Idriss said, acknowledging that they may receive difficult questions from the public. “The term ‘enslaved person’ leaves you thinking that they did not have a certain skill set, or that they were just menial work, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
This year’s group of eight students come from different areas of expertise, some with history backgrounds and some with theater training. In addition to the field trips, they have met with professional costume interpreters. Award-winning actor and playwright Paul Oakley Stovall met with them on Thursday.
The tent set-up and presentation will allow them to “share what they have learned in an inviting space,” according to Idriss.
