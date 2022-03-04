The Philadelphia Auto Show is back after a one-year hiatus. A lot has changed in the car industry since the last Auto Show in early 2020. This year’s show will not only show hundreds of classic, luxury and exotic cars, but will also educate people on what is new in the car industry. The show runs March 5-13 and will once again take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Auto Show has been around for 125 years and is one of Philadelphia’s most celebrated events. “It’s fun and there’s a bunch of fun stuff. It’s a show that does have something for everybody. The thing with the show is that it provides one place for people to see almost all the vehicles that they could buy in a very efficient, fun manner. So instead of going dealership to dealership, they can see it all under one roof,” says Kevin Mazzucola, Executive Director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.
The pandemic has caused car shortages for a variety of reasons. One is the micro-chip shortage. The micro-chip is needed to add computing power to cars. Microchips control everything from window motors to navigation systems. The shortage is the reason why less cars are being made. The second reason is when the quarantine was over, people rushed to buy cars in order to avoid public transportation and the coronavirus. It became safer to travel in your own car instead of taking public transportation that could potentially have sick people on board.
Mazzucola says because of these difficulties in the car industry, coming to the Auto Show is more important now.
“Because we’ve gone so digital over the last two years and go online buying things, looking at things and researching things, it makes the show even more special and unique this year then any other year because people can literally see it, touch it, experience it and with the chip shortage there’s not that many vehicles on the dealers lot right now because of low inventory. So in some ways the only way to see a lot of these vehicles is coming to the show,” he said.
This year there is a lot to see at the Auto Show including an E-Track. The E-Track will allow people to drive electric vehicles. Camp Jeep, where people can drive a jeep over rough terrain, returns to the show and you can test drive Toyotas at the Toyota Drive Center. Modified vehicles return to Custom Alley.
The show is constructed to appeal to many generations by offering new, exotic and luxury vehicles, but also offering “Back In The Day Way,” which highlights vintage vehicles. It allows older patrons of the car show to show the younger generation what classic cars looked and felt like. The Auto Show is a yearly tradition for some families.
“It’s generational!” says Mazzucola, “You see grandpas and grandmas with grandkids and daughters and sons. There is a relationship with Philadelphia and their Auto Show that is somewhat unique in the support. The people that come, how they use it and the sense of pride they have, they really galvanize around the show.
“I’m proud of the show this year and proud of the city and the convention center and the manufacturers that will be there and obviously the attendees for getting it together. It’s not easy on the tail of omicron to be able to put on a show of 500,00 square feet,” says Mazzucola.
For more information about the Philadelphia Auto Show, visit phillyautoshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.