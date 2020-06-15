Imagine heading to your local polling place ready to cast your ballot but being told you couldn’t vote that day because your signature wasn’t exact, the name on your identification is hyphenated or any number of reasons that voters especially African-American ones have heard as to why they couldn’t vote.
This is what happened to author, politician and voter rights advocate Stacey Abrams, the year she ran for office.
In Abrams’ home state of Georgia, voting issues have only gotten worse. She points to last Tuesday’s election as an example. Voters reported single voting machines at facilities, encountered long lines and being turned away.
“Georgia’s Secretary of State state spent $400,000 on a television commercial touting himself and the system he purchased when he could have hired 1,600. poll workers at $20 an hour who could have served those communities, and possibly shut down those lines, so that people weren’t in line voting until 12:36 a.m.,” Abrams says.
The voting rights advocate says the problem is twofold. It involves both malfeasance and incompetence.
The malfeasance she says is related to the discrepancy in voting rights.
“The malfeasance is grounded in this belief that the democracy you get should depend, in their mind, on who you are. And that’s why we have seen a disproportionate lack of training from communities that are the most vulnerable or the most populous. It’s why we’ve seen a series of rules that have made it more difficult for people to access the ballots primarily African Americans, but actually, in the state of Georgia, most communities of color have faced difficulties,” Abrams says.
The incompetence she says stems from leaders not paying attention to what their constituents want.
“The incompetence comes from leadership that one refuses to acknowledge its obligations in fact there’s a deliberate indifference to voter needs,” says Abrams.
When Abrams wrote her latest book, “Our Time Is Now”, she had no idea what would be happening in 2020 but there is a parallel.
“‘Our Time Is Now’ was conceived in the wake of the 2018 election. So voter suppression was certainly top of mind. One of the key elements of voter suppression is racism and I live in a state, in a country, where challenges with criminal justice reform and systemic inequities have always been top of mind. I certainly didn’t expect us to be in the midst of a pandemic. Both a pandemic of health proportions but also a rash of extrajudicial killing,” Abrams says. “Not only George Floyd but Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and countless others whose names don’t get called because our memories can’t hold them all.”
The former Georgia politician says with everything going on today, the title of her book is more true now than ever.
“The book is written because I believe the time for change is now. What I saw happen in 2018 and what I know is possible in 2020 are connected,” Abrams says. “If we fully understand how suppression works and how voting can work for us. But also if we push back against the rules that are undermining our access, then we can change the system, including responding to police brutality extrajudicial killing and the systemic inequities that undergird, our society.”
She says what she saw in the recent Georgia elections gave her hope.
“What was so astonishing about Georgia’s most recent primary was not only the horrific behavior of the secretary of State, but the glorious citizenship of Georgian people who understood that they were going to have to go through unnecessary hurdles and face unconscionable challenges, but were willing to persist, because they understood that if they made their voices heard, it would matter, and they got national attention. It got international attention,” says the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate.
Abrams says recent events like the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic, and the government’s response to both will drive people to the polls in November.
“There is a hunger for change. There is a hunger for competent leadership,” she says.
The Mississippi native says this call for change is most evident in young people and says it’s up to older generations to make sure that momentum will translate into more young people, especially African Americans at the polls.
“We have to validate their voices. I stand in solidarity with those who are protesting. And I believe that their call for change should be met, not with excuses. But with agreement that we can’t be complicit any longer. We have to say ‘Yes, you are right’. We have to say ‘here’s the process’ because the challenge is being right, doesn’t mean you get what you need. And isn’t a democracy. Voting is the only process that we have in place to actually turn thoughts into action ... and in our laws,” Abrams says.
Abrams says we have to do our part for change and reminds us that things won’t change overnight.
“If we bring the lawsuits, if we provide information, if we mitigate the harm now, we can eventually get to solving the problem. I want your readers to know what I say both in ‘Our Time Is Now’ and what I believe fundamentally is that it’s taken 240-plus years to build this system. The system is doing exactly what it was designed to do, to hold power for a few folks, and to keep everyone else outside. You cannot undo 240 years of harm, with two cycles of voting, but you can erode it time after time,” Abrams says.
Abrams was the first African-American female major party gubernatorial candidate, the first African-American woman to give a response to the State of the Union and her name is being thrown around as the possible first African-American female vice president.
Abrams says she wants the best for her country and if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden thinks that’s her, then she’ll accept the job.
“I have been very clear that if asked to serve I’d be honored to do so. But I recognize and respect the fact that Joe Biden is going to pick the person who is the best partner for him. He’s the only person who has done this job. I look forward to supporting him, whether as his running mate or as just an American who wants to see our country, move forward for the better,” she says.
Abrams was set to do a book signing with the Free Library of Philadelphia but now the event is virtual. Tickets are available through the library’s website. They will include a signed book, which will be mailed out after the June 16 online event.
