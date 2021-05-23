The return of Spruce Street Harbor Park comes just in time for the Memorial Day holiday as summer on the Delaware River waterfront is scheduled to kick into high gear this Wednesday.
“The park has been such a wonderful amenity and asset to the city and I know people are excited to have this amazing waterfront oasis back as a place to go,” said Jarreau Freeman, Social Media and Web Manager for Spruce Street Harbor Park.
“Weeks before we even started to get into the swing of spring and summer, we were getting inquiries about when the park would open. Even right after we closed “Winterfest” people were starting to reach out and inquire about when we would have a park opening. So, this has been a favorite travel destination for visitors and residents for many years and we’re so excited to bring this back to the city and to the people that love it so much,” said Freeman.
Spruce Street Harbor Park is returning this season with additional food and drink options, new vendors and old favorites.
“We are bringing back our colorful hammocks. Throughout the main part of the park, where we have our trees, we have hammocks that are spaced among the trees and they’re first come first serve. They’re brand new with bright colors and they’re going to be fantastic. And we’ll be cleaning them frequently, making sure everything is sanitized according to the safety guidelines, that was always our protocol but we will be doing it even more so now. In the pandemic, we’ve just elevated all of our procedures,” Freeman said.
In addition to the three new boardwalk eateries, visitors can enjoy a new contactless arcade payment system with prepaid card swipes and self-service payment kiosks that accepts cash or cards. Games such as cornhole, giant Connect Four, giant Legos, bocce, and giant Jenga will return, and of course, the park will be decked out in its signature Technicolor lights.
Returning for the second year, and their first full Summer at Spruce Street Harbor Park, will be the Philly-famous French Toast Bites.
“We really want to celebrate local creatives. So with that said, we are having a maker’s market at the Spruce Street Harbor Park. We’re introducing great local creators to vend with us,” said Freeman.
This year’s offerings will feature more local up and comers in Philadelphia’s vibrant food scene. New this year at Spruce Street Harbor Park are Philly Taco, which will take over on the Barge, Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream, a local small-batch business making homemade real fruit water ice as well as southern style ice creams including sweet potato, banana pudding, and peach cobbler; and a new Boardwalk-style eatery which will be serving up funnel cake, fried Oreos and spinning fresh cotton candy.
The urban beach-like experience and boardwalk in the park is located at 301 S. Columbus Boulevard. With a Bike Trail nearing completion, the ability to walk, run, or bike along the waterfront and enjoy all it has to offer in one afternoon or evening will be even more accessible to all.
“We hope that people come down and feel really safe, welcomed and excited to be back in the park. It really is an oasis in the middle of our thriving, beautiful city and we hope that people feel safe and have a wonderful time. The waterfront is one of the safest places in the city where you can really spread out. You can stroll from here to there. If you continue strolling down Columbus Blvd, you’ll also be able to access Pier 60 on Washington Avenue. So, no matter where you go along our six mile stretch, there’s something to do and to explore,” said Freeman.
