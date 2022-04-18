After two long years in hibernation, South Street Headhouse District (SSHD) returned with its 89th Annual Easter Promenade on April 17 and was a huge success! Attendees dressed up in their Sunday best, got photos with the Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and grabbed delicious bites at some of South Street’s iconic restaurants. The Easter Promenade kicked off at 12:30 p.m. at 5th and South Streets and made its way to the South Street Plaza at 2nd and South Streets led by the fantastical Master of Ceremonies Henri David. The Promenade ended at the new Headhouse Plaza (2nd and Lombard Streets) for the contest judging. The contestants of the Easter Promenade’s best dressed contest were judged by South Street business owners and friends such as Shannon Maldonado, Owner of Yowie on S. 4th Street, Monica Monique, Owner of Oxymoron Fashion House on S. 4th Street, Mark Squilla, Councilman of City Council’s First District, P.A. House Representative Mary Isaacson, and Jillian Pirtle, a Vocalist, Actress, and TV Personality.
South Street's Easter Promenade returns after two year hiatus
- Tribune Staff Report
-
-
- 0
