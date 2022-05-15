Ever since Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse was first founded in 1899, it has become Philadelphia’s own happy place.
Designed solely as a play space for children by one of Philly’s most prominent late 19th century architect James H. Windrim, Smith sits on six-and-a-half acres of open field, wooded terrain and slopped hills in East Fairmount Park. And each year, it welcomes over 200,000 visitors from more than 500 zip code ares.
According to its Executive Director, Frances Hoover, the mission of Smith is to provide and promote opportunities for unstructured free play for children. “Smith contributes to the development of healthy children, strong families, and safe communities by maintaining a proud tradition of free family admission, partnering with community-based organizations to reach a diverse audience, and advocating for the importance of play.”
Prior to joining Smith in January of 2019, Hoover led the Office of Institutional Advancement of The Philadelphia School, as well as various other positions in the fields of marketing and finance. She has a B.S. in accounting from Florida A&M University, an MBA in marketing and finance from Columbia University, and a certificate in painting from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.
She also serves on the board of Chester Charter Scholars Academy, and says that one of the greatest joys in her life “is working with children, and having accepted my position at Smith allows me the opportunity to engage with the children and their families who are able to take advantage of all that we offer. And we are always thinking of new ways to enhance their lives.”
Among many of their activities offered, Smith hosts field trips, birthday parties, weekly storytelling activities, monthly craft programs, and more.
Unfortunately, COVID forced Smith into a two-year hiatus, keeping families from enjoying all that Smith has to offer. “But fortunately,” says Hoover, “we’re back. And on May 21, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm we will host our 14th annual adults-only Party in the Playground, an event designed not only for fun but to help us raise funds to support our work.”
This year’s Party will present the 2022 Ida Newman Magic of the Play Award to former board member and long time Smith advocate Hanley Bodek, along with Deloitte LLP for their outstanding volunteer service.
Bodek is the owner of Philadelphia Construction Company and a longtime Powelton Village resident who has been preserving Philadelphia’s rich history for over 40 years through various renovation and redevelopment projects.
Deloitte LLP provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including 80 of the Fortune 500. Believing in the power of human connection, Deloitte has sent over 100 employees to Smith to complete volunteer maintenance and landscaping projects.
The evening will be marked by games, music, dancing, and the unveiling of a new donor wall in celebration of the first renovation of the Playhouse since its inception more than 100 years ago.
“It’s because of the commitment of our two honorees that we are able to continue with our work at Smith,” Hoover insists, “including raising money to renovate our building which had sustained damage over the years and needed fixing. With our honorees help, we can now begin the work.”
