It’s been a happy and fun space to play for generations.
And on Oct. 8, Smith Memorial Playground is hosting its third annual Slide-A-Thon Fundraiser.
Much of the day’s activities will be centered around the Ann Newman Giant Wooden Slide, one of Smith’s original pieces of play equipment built in 1905, and in the early 2000s named in honor of the eldest daughter of Ida Newman, one of Smith’s beloved founding board members.
Measuring 12.5 feet wide, 40 feet long, and is waxed and polished for optimal sliding speed, the slide remains an iconic play destination to this day.
The Slide-A-Thon Fundraiser begins with family-friendly activities and kids’ relay races in the morning. Children will be grouped by age, and the fastest times take top honors.When they’re not competing, sliders can participate in crafts, games, burlap sack decorating, and more.
The team competition begins in the afternoon. Teams of up to 10 sliders will go head-to-head to see who can complete the most slides in a 10-minute time frame and be crowned the Slide-A-Thon Champions. Prizes will be awarded in both categories.
Director of Development Danielle Smith (no relation), who has held the position since last March, remarks that COVID has interrupted or cancelled many activities for the past two years, including the much-needed fundraiser event.
“But now we’re back and looking forward to raising money for Smith, which is always free to the public,” Smith says. “Registration is $1,000 per team or $25 per child.
“Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the maintenance of Smith’s existing facilities and programs, as well as the creation of new programs that better serve the community –- especially for those in the under-served communities surrounding Smith that rely on our space the most.”
She adds that her responsibility as Director of Development is overseeing the entire project. “It’s important to organize the day and get the word out. I see it as a wonderful way to raise money for the playground, which is a non-profit organization, and giving families a fun way to enjoy themselves.”
And for Smith, the best part of working for this organization is three-fold. “First of all, working in a 160,000 square foot Victorian Mansion built for children is a wonderful experience.
“And since it’s multi-generational, it’s heartwarming to hear stories about the past and how generations can still get together in our space.
“And I think most of all, it’s gorgeous being in the park and hearing the kids laugh all day while enjoying themselves. That’s something that cant be replicated.”
Smith is located at 3500 Reservoir Drive.
