Six Tips
to Thrive
in the
New Year
1. Think of 2021 as a lesson to learn, not a negative season in your life to endure. Change the way you tell your story. What did I learn from the challenges of 2021 and how can I use them to level up my 2022? Winning begins when you change the way you tell your story. Consider this perspective – What has 2021 taught you that you can take into 2022?
2. Practice gratitude. Gratitude is the rock fuel to our resilience. Take an inventory of your life and include all the things the pandemic prevented you from doing that you once took for granted. Also, consider all the people and things in your life that you’re grateful for, let gratitude shine a light in your soul. If you are reading this, be grateful for your survival.
3. Stop Spreading Yourself superficially. Stop investing in people who only reinforce your dysfunction. We all have levels of dysfunction – being perfect is an illusion. Let negative people, users, opportunists and toxic people fight for a spot. If you want uplifting, loyal, loving, positive people in your life, PUT THEM THERE. Don’t make then fight for a spot. Tell and show those people how much they mean to your life.
4. Live with purpose, not just productivity. Be your own dessert. Work hard, crush your goals and be deliberate about enjoying life. Stop seeing the greatness in everyone except yourself, and stop obsessing over your failures, where you should be, comparing and competing. Reset and move forward with the beautiful life you are creating.
5. Be Still— Most of us, underestimate the power of being still. Quieting the soul helps us process life’s adversities, the deeper you heal – the more layers of your trauma you turn into wisdom by being still – move through conflict and think before you speak aloud. Use times of self-isolation for self-reflection and think about the direction you want to take in the New Year.
6. Heal – Seek your own honesty about how you feel or what you are going through. Healing changes the way you tell your story. Take your time and allow yourself to move through in grace. There is no expiration on the time it takes YOU to heal. Healing is less about fixing yourself and more about fixing your vision of who you are becoming. Healing changes your focus and the trajectory of your life.
