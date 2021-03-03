The Sisterly Love Food Fair celebrates Women’s History Month by bringing together some of the city’s top female chefs, makers and entrepreneurs.
Every Saturday during the month of March, look for the one-day, outdoor food markets to pop up across the region. Locations include Ardmore, Northern Liberties, South Street/Queen Village and along the waterfront at Cherry Street Pier.
The event was created to promote Philadelphia-based female-run hospitality businesses affected by the pandemic. Vendor Lateefah Curtis said she definitely feels the love from the other sellers.
“Being around a bunch of women that are doing their thing, this has been kind of the upside of COVID for me. It's a really cool community of women that are selling some great stuff,” Curtis said.
A bartender by trade, Curtis owns Paxon & Penn, a craft cocktail kit company. She started the company during the pandemic after the restaurant she worked in shut down. She said events like the Sisterly Love Food Fair can open doors for female entrepreneurs that may have been previously shut to them.
“A lot of us don't have the money for a brick and mortar. These pop-ups allow me to go out there to sell and and do well. What I sell in one day, might be what I would sell in a week at a brick and mortar, plus I don't have to pay rent,” she said.
The cocktail connoisseur said the Sisterly Love Food Fair holds a special place in her heart because it’s about women uplifting other women.
“In most fields, women are not at the top, for whatever reason. When I was in working for bars and restaurants, I didn't get asked to be the bar manager, I didn’t get asked if I wanted to make the cocktail menu but I found that it's a lot different here in Philly. These food fairs have been a fun opportunity to actually show what I can do,” she said.
Curtis said these food fairs feel more like catching up with old friends than your average festival.
“We're cheering each other on. We're happy to see that someone sold out. We're happy to see that. I visit the other vendors and buy all of their stuff,” she said.
The new entrepreneur said she was very nervous at her first Sisterly Love Food Fair but she’s so glad she did it and encourages others to try it as well.
“The first time I did it, I was really freaking out. I called to say that I was going to be a little late they were like, ‘no problem’. Once I pulled up, a bunch of women came over to help me unload my car. So, of course, you're gonna be nervous because it's the unknown, but once you're there, it feels really good. Everyone's friendly, so you know we're going to have a good time. If you're asked to do it, definitely do it.
For more information on the Sisterly Love Food Fair, check out their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.