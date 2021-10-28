Philadelphia is rich with righteous activism. From grassroots organizations like the Movement Alliance Project to impassioned individuals like Sonia Sanchez, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of political leaders and activists who invoke the zeal for change in this city. But like many political movements to happen before the internet, one can only remember what was written down. How can we learn from those before us if we don’t have their stories documented and recorded? Scribe Video Center’s latest oral history project Power Politics aims to unearth the history and strategies from the City’s Black and Latinx political figures and activists, ones that helped make Philadelphia what it is today.
On Oct. 29 at 7 pm, Scribe will launch its Power Politics Project. A series of virtual presentations highlighting the history of Black and Latinx political leaders and their work throughout the city of Philadelphia from 1945 to today. “What brought us together was really looking at what was the state of Black politics in Philadelphia,” says Scribe director and mentor Louis Massiah. “if you’re a young person now, you might not understand all of the various struggles and strategies that people might have gone through for political empowerment,” says Massiah.
In their latest project Scribe partnered both high school and university students from all over the city with seasoned journalists such as Linn Washington, Barbara Grant, and Massiah himself to sit down with some of Philly’s activists and politicians (over zoom) and collect their stories on political empowerment. To date, the students and mentors have collected 32 interviews with different activists and politicians — all Black and Latinx.
“Scribe is a model for what our public television outlet should be doing,” says Karen Warrington former news director at WDAS and mentor attached to the project. Scribe Video Center is Philadelphia’s answer to public media arts and has been for nearly forty years. Acting as a resource center for experienced and novice storytellers, Scribe gives the public access to tools, training, and a community in which to learn more about video and audio production as well as film. Scribe’s latest work was introduced due to grant funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education. This series will be archived at the Charles L. Blockson Collection at Temple University for those hungry for information on the politics and activist strategies of years previous. “What we want for this archive of information that we’re assembling through these interviews is that young people, no matter who they are, can go to this archival information and do their research to help them move some of the issues forward. So I think that’s the importance of what we’re trying to do here.” Warrington says of the project’s purpose.
For more information on Scribe and their Black and Latinx Power in Politics series, visit scribe.org.
