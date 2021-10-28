For more information on Scribe and their Black and Latinx Power in Politics series, visit scribe.org.

“These are oral histories but in many ways together it’s a bit of a longitudinal study of what happened in this large US urban area, in this span of time.” says Massiah. Both mentors emphasize the importance of studying the Black and brown political landscape of the past in order to start understanding how our current one is affected by it, and as Warren believes, “If we don’t know where we came from it’s very hard to keep going. And we don’t know all the hidden stories. We have to be the wordsmith to untangle this stuff.” Says Karen Warrington.