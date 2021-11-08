With Veteran’s Day falling on a weekday this year, Thursday, Nov. 11, the city of Philadelphia’s 7th annual Veteran’s Day Parade took place on Sunday, November 7th. A brigade of over 200 motorcyclists including politicos, dignitaries, color guards and veterans, participated in the parade, which kicked off at Juniper and Market streets and headed east on Market Street concluding on North 5th Street where the Veteran’s Festival took place.
Anthony Murphy is the Chairman of the Philadelphia’s Veteran’s Board. A Navy veteran himself, Murphy said this parade is “a way of saying ‘Welcome Home’ to veteran’s who are coming home from their recent engagements. It’s a way of acknowledging the men and women who wrote the check that helped produce this nation and the freedoms that people currently have. So it’s important to recognize their contributions and honor the men and women who have wrote that check and gave their lives.”
COVID-19 has changed many outdoor events, caused other events to go virtual and why some parades have been cancelled. However, the Veteran’s Day Parade continued as planned and had more than 45 veteran organizations participating in the parade. In the past this parade has included over 7,000 participants, but this year that number was significantly reduced to about 2500. Although a lot smaller than previous years because of COVID-19, our veteran’s were most certainly supported on this day.
“I always look forward to seeing the looks on the men and women in the parade,” says Mr. Murphy. “It’s become a mission to make sure we highlight women's service because that wasn’t always highlighted. It’s important to highlight the service of men and women across the board, especially men of African decent. There are lessons that people can learn from our Veteran’s Day Parade about units that went out and made a greater sacrifice at some point because of the color of their skin and what they had to undertake in order to serve.”
More and more women have been signing up for the military and the numbers of women veterans are increasing. Murphy was very excited to share that a woman, who is a Sergeant and served as the parade’s Grand Marshall virtually last year, physically marched in the parade this year.
Black veterans, especially older veterans who remember a time where discrimination was very visible, sometimes find themselves in a difficult position. Historically they have fought in defense of a country that has not always protected them back home. Still, they have fought and served with honor. The Veteran’s Day Parade is for all veterans’ to feel loved and appreciated regardless of what may separate them physically or what their experience while serving has been.
Murphy pointed out that there comes a point when you’re in the military when “it’s not about your color (or gender), it’s about your commitment and we all become brothers. It’s more about the color when you’re here at home then it is when you’re out there. The men and woman in uniform become the men and women in uniform. You become brothers and sisters and that’s what you need. That’s what you want for the nation. For us all to be one people.”
This parade also gives veterans the chance to see each other, socialize and catch up. Mr. Murphy beamed when talking about a group of veteran’s he couldn’t wait to see. “We had a group of veteran’s come from a facility. They’re from World War II, some from World War I, some from Vietnam. They have been injured and they are there. They haven’t been out of their facility or seen anybody without a facemask on. So it’s important that they are outside and get a chance to interact with folks.”
