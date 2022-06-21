The mission of the “Change Our Future” is to empower people through education, advocacy, and awareness in the areas of youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community enrichment. This summer the organization is having two huge events, one is the “I AM YOUTH” Leadership Summit on June 28 at Community College of Philadelphia and the other is the Sneaker Ball Art & Sole School Supply Drive on July 7.
The Youth Leadership Summit focuses on youth development, while fundraising is the primary goal of the Sneaker Ball Art and Sole School Supply Drive.
The objective of the I AM YOUTH Leadership Summit is to produce future leaders by bridging the gap between academic success and personal growth for rising 10th and 11th grades.
Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod shared their excitement for these upcoming events and how they fit into the organization’s mission.
Erika said, “We hope that they are encouraged to lead boldly.”
She added “The Summit will be that safe space for them to be authentically themselves and as we work throughout the day, we are building the different skill sets. It will also give them an opportunity to translate what they learned at the workshop into the workspace.” There is an emphasis here on the development of future Black and Brown leaders.
The McLeods want the students to see a reflection of themselves in the present leaders and how they navigate their daily lives.
“Hopefully it will inspire them to dream even bigger,” Erika said.
Self-Confidence, reflection, team building, and obtaining summer externships/internships with the objective of obtaining a part-time job are their desired outcomes from the Summit.
The foundation is using a variety of resources to find mentors, “We are working with the Community College of Philadelphia. They have a work ready program that they have encouraged us to use, one that they have used with their students and community clubs,” Erika explained. They keep the interests of rising 10th and 11th graders at the forefront.
The foundation is able to have events like the “I AM YOUTH” summit because of fundraising efforts like the upcoming Sneaker Ball.
Rodney expounded “It’s a community driven event. When you think about sneakers, it’s such a large and commodity item. Everyone is attached or has their favorite sneaker brand.”
The event will take place at Vie by Cescaphe on 600 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130. The McLeod’s will serve as masters of ceremonies. Making sure that the gala will stay in a festive mood is Philly’s own DJ Diamond Kuts.
The mission is to combine comfort with glam.
Party goers’ palates will be filled with delectable gourmet hors d’oeuvres and sparkling beverages. Guests additionally will be able to bid on silent auction items.
One of the highlights of the evening will be the high-end sneaker boutique.
“We have partnered with a great friend of mine who owns a retail store called Glausangeles. We are going to take you through the journey of 2021 and 2022 so far. They are going to be featuring the top sneakers of both of those years. Erika and I’s favorite pairs of sneakers, in our top eight, will be on display. They are going to have a case to celebrate the late talented Virgil Abloh we want to highlight some of his creativity,” Rodney said.
For more information on both events please go to changeourfuture.org.
