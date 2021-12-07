Rodney and Erika Mcleod's Change Our Future foundation held thier Inaugural Sneaker Ball on Monday night. The event kicked off the foundation's 12 Days Of Christmas celebration.
The night included a sneaker museum, a silent auction, food sampling from some of Philadelphia's most popular chefs and toy and sneaker Drive for the youth of Philadelphia.
The organization raised close to $250,000, collected over 250 new pairs of sneakers and 150 new toys.
If you would like to contribute, auction items will be live until Saturday or you can still donate new sneakers and toys at the W Hotel in Center City until Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.