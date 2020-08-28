Philadelphia’s first African-American mayor, Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode just celebrated 60 years of marriage to Velma W. Goode recently.
Wilson and Velma were elated to see family and friends at their virtual 60th wedding anniversary celebrations. Part I was held Wednesday evening, Aug. 19 and Part II on their actual anniversary Thursday, Aug. 20. Invited guests logged onto the Zoom calls from California, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Georgia, Connecticut, Michigan, Maryland and of course Philadelphia. It was a delightful, joyful experience. In addition to their anniversary, Wilson turned 82 on Aug. 19.
Wilson and Velma met on a blind date during the summer of 1958 in Darby, Pennsylvania. Wilson must have been instantly impressed with Velma because just weeks later he penned the sweetest love poem for her. A serious relationship unfolded. They became engaged and were married two summers after their blind date at the First Baptist Church of Darby on Aug. 20, 1960.
Wilson has held several community and political offices over the years, he most notably served two terms as mayor from Jan. 2, 1984 to Jan. 6, 1992.
The loving couple raised three successful children; developed an unparalleled work ethic that their children have emulated and have had a revered impact on their community and church — the First Baptist Church of Paschall.
Their eldest daughter, Muriel Goode-Trufant, is the managing attorney for the City of New York; their son, W. Wilson Goode Jr., is senior adviser to Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke after 16 years as a City Councilman-at-Large; and their younger daughter, Natasha Goode, is an event planner. The Goodes have two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Both Wilson and Velma are retired now but spend a lot of time volunteering. Wilson leads and serves on several boards of directors, serves in ministry, and enjoys his fraternities — Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and Sigma Pi Phi. Velma, a former president of the Baptist Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows of Philadelphia, still serves as an officer is both the local and state ministers’ wives groups and is a 37-year member of The Links Inc.’s Philadelphia chapter.
