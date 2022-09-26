Black chefs aren't having a moment or an anomaly; they've always been here. They have a curiosity about food that has helped expand the food vocabulary.They have a broader culinary repertoire than just soul food, and their insatiable thirst for knowledge has led to excitement in the restaurant industry.
Chef Montana Houston is one of those making waves. Houston is the executive chef at the new Restaurant Aleksandar at 126 S. 19th Street in Rittenhouse Square. It's a full-service restaurant that serves lunch and weekend brunch and has a happy hour bar. It has 98 seats and over 100 cocktails. The cuisine is American with a touch of Eastern European flavor due to the owners Alesander Stojnic heritage hence the name Restaurant Aleksandar.
In this candid conversation, Houston discussed how he became a chef, what visitors can expect when dining at Restaurant Aleksandar, and some exciting events to which he will lend his talents.
The young chef is from Voorhees, NJ, just over the bridge. His single mother and sister raised him. His grandmother, like so many others, was a major influence in piquing his interest in the kitchen. His other primary influence in cooking was his father, who had an incredible palate.
“I used to cook a lot with my dad when I was younger. My dad was the chef of the family, so I picked up a lot of his trade and what he was doing as I got older. I actually ended up losing my dad. I took it really hard when I was in college and ended up returning to my roots. I’ve always been in kitchens since I was young but when I got back from college it solidified more and my father became my driving force in why I wanted to become a chef. He wanted to have his own restaurant,” he shared.
Houston refined his skills not by attending culinary school but working his way up the kitchen ladder. He explained, “I started to get into the restaurant scene when I was sixteen. I got a job at a pizzeria but before that worked at odds and ends jobs like Saladworks. My career really solidified when I worked at Jordan Johnson’son Bustleton Ave. The chef I worked for, Jordan Johnson, was an amazing guy who solidified a lot of my ideas as I was getting into kitchen life. There, I realized I wanted to do this full time. “
Houston also shared his opinion on the city's culinary scene.
He stated “For me it's brotherly love. There’s a lot of jewels in Philadelphia especially in the African American community. It’s now been a platform to showcase what Philly really has. There’s a lot of jewels in Philadelphia but people are now getting receptive to people’s actual talents. People do have cool ways of reinventing cheesesteaks and reinventing sandwiches, reinventing things that have been here for generations. All the Philadelphians are welcoming us and welcoming these new ideas. I also think more restaurants are starting to spread their wings a little bit as far as being able to do what they really want to do.”
The chef was asked for insight on the significance of Black chefs.
“I think a lot of restaurants are showing diversity. I think that a lot of times African American chefs don’t have the opportunity to be the face of a restaurant. To be honest, a lot of us are qualified to do these jobs and take over these restaurants. Many of us have the skills like myself and my executive sous chef Ja'mir Wimberly-Cole. Ja’mir is amazing and has an enormous amount of talent,” Houston said.
Being hired as an Executive Chef at a restaurant entails carrying out the owner's vision. That collaboration, in this case Eastern European cuisine with his own twist, helps set the tone for the atmosphere. He believes that this partnership is a good fit for him because he was hired for his skills as a chef, not to check off some boxes.
One of the things visitors to Restaurant Aleksandar can look forward to is brunch. Chef gave some insight to the dishes one should try “The fall brunch has a lot of homely dishes. For example, like our version of chicken and waffles. There’s a cannoli french toast dish and we also have peaches and cream french toast. Those are centered around my executive sous chef’s childhood memories and we have shrimp and grits as another offering.”
This fall, the community will also have the opportunity to see Chef at a number of exciting events. He and his team will participate in two incredible events. The Garces Foundation 10th Anniversary food festival and fundraiser benefiting the The Garces Foundation will take place on September 29th at Live! Hotel and Casino and the Philly Burger Brawl will take place on Sunday, October 23rd.
“I am excited for both. I'm just really grateful that God has blessed me to be in these amazing environments with these incredible chefs as a young chef. For the Burger Brawl, I'm super excited. We have been coming up with ideas for burgers since we found out. These platforms enable me to demonstrate to children that they, too, can succeed. I am not necessarily a media person but these events raise awareness, “ he stated passionately.
Houston is working hard to not only put Restaurant Aleksandar on the map but help inspire the next generation young Black chefs.
To check out Chef Houston at Restaurant Aleksandar or for more information, visit restaurantaleksandar.com
