He’s a nine-time Grammy Award winner and the only musician to win a Grammy Award in jazz and classical records during the same year.
Additionally, his oratorio “Blood on the Fields” was the first jazz composition to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.
Yet Wynton Marsalis, a trumpeter, composer, conductor, humanitarian and teacher, remains a modest man, often choosing to discuss others, the work he does to help make the world a better place, and more.
Marsalis, managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, along with special guest Naseer Shamma, will be performing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’s upcoming show on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Academy of Music.
Shamma is an oud (an ancient Middle Eastern stringed instrument) virtuoso and award-winning artist.
An Iraqi musician, Shamma, like Marsalis, is known for raising funds for humanitarian efforts using his music.
The unique pairing of Middle Eastern traditions paired with American jazz is designed to illuminate and reaffirm the notion of jazz as a global language.
“Jazz encourages us to tell our unique story and teaches us how to create a collective story with others,” Marsalis explains. “The music expresses the depth and power of our collective humanity.”
Marsalis began life in New Orleans, the son of renowned jazz pianist, Ellis Marsalis. He says his father was his most important inspiration, but not so his hometown.
“We never really appreciated New Orleans’ music. We equated it with slavery,” says Marsalis. “When I was growing up we were more focused on Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and James Brown.”
But by the age of 14, Marsalis performed with the New Orleans Philharmonic, New Orleans Symphony Brass Quintet, and others. And by the age of 17, he became the youngest musician ever to be admitted to Tanglewood’s Berkshire Music Festival.
He later moved to New York to attend The Juilliard School, and went on to perform with many of the luminaries of the day, including Sarah Vaughn, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, and many others.
Today, enjoying a spectacular career, Marsalis says he has many goals. “One is to educate youngsters into our music. I think when we stop exploiting them and using young people as a market, we’ll be able to introduce them to things they should know and appreciate. I definitely think we have a failure in our educational system.”
Marsalis is also dedicated to uplifting populations worldwide. For example, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, he organized the Higher Ground Hurricane Relief Concert, raising over $3 million for those impacted by the hurricane.
From My Sister’s Place (a shelter for battered women), to Graham Windham (a shelter for homeless children), the Children’s Defense Fund, Amnesty International, the Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute and so many more, Marsalis’ hand and help is ever-present.
“I have been privileged to play with great musicians from all over the world,” said Marsalis, explaining what has brought him the most joy in life. “And I’ve also been blessed to work with a number of selfless people who keep all the other work I do going strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.