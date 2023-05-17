France Forest Whitaker Inequality

Actor Forest Whitaker, left, Aubervilliers mayor Karine Franclet, center, and Stephane Troussel, head of the Seine Saint-Denis region, pose Wednesday in Paris suburb Aubervilliers. — AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic

 Oleg Cetinic

AUBERVILLIERS, France — Renowned actor Forest Whitaker, who has portrayed a dictator, a Mafia hitman and a butler, has taken on what for some may be his most inspirational role.

Whitaker officially inaugurated on Wednesday his Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative in Seine-Saint-Denis, meant to bring business, communication and conflict resolution skills to the young people of France's poorest region. Free classes are being offered in a small space with big ideas in Aubervilliers, outside Paris.

The Associated Press

