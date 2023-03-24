Remember “Beauty of the Week,” Jet magazine’s famous page 43, which featured Black women college students, actors, nurses, and everyday girls in swimsuits?

Now, anyone can be a beauty of the week, or even grace the cover as the iconic publication re-sets digitally. Readers and fans can go to myjetstory.com and upload their photos and create a personalized Jet cover.

