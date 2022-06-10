As soon as the weather warms up in Philadelphia, you can expect traffic cones and haphazardly parked cars to halt your entrance on blocks as neighbors gather for cookouts and fun in the streets during the summer. Block parties are a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the weather as well as re-introduce yourself to those within your community who might’ve been socially distancing or spending too much time on a Zoom call. These are just some of the reasons that the Friends of the Rail Park are hosting their first annual Block Party on June 11.
While most block parties tend to only cover a single block, Friends of The Rail Park are making efforts to go beyond just one neighborhood. Stretching 3 blocks, from Chinatown down to the Callowhill neighborhood and ending in West Poplar, Philly residents are invited to join in the day’s events.
“The block party is really an effort to celebrate the different neighborhoods that the Rail Park is a part of. On the heels of a pandemic, with this ability to have public events and to gather, it just really seems like a great way to kick off summer [and] to really celebrate the cultural treasures and the really great things that are happening in the neighborhoods that we’re a part of,” says Executive Director Rebecca Cordes Chan.
Chan goes on to share that this block party is another unique way to bring a diverse group of people and cultures together in one public space, “The earliest phase of the Rail Park is where Chinatown meets Callowhill and meets Poplar. It’s historically, unfortunately, been the dividing line between those neighborhoods. So I feel efforts like this also try to build diversity and connections between communities [and] between neighborhoods. That’s really laced into this particular block party.” Chan says.
Not only will the Block party bring together different cultures and interests, but it will also bring out activities catered to the neighborhoods participating in the block party.
“We have quite the lineup, it’s gonna be great. It’s everyone from our partners at Asian Arts Initiative as well as representation from our community associations. I’m really excited to have the Friends of Baldwin Park, they’ll be out there with a little history booth and some trivia. We are setting up a temporary skate park. We’ll have a partnership with Indigo this year and the Bicycle Coalition of Philadelphia, so we’ll have learn-to-ride classes. We’re doing a seed swap. There’s going to be an art installation by the People’s Paper Co-Op.” Chan says.
All of the activities are free and designed for all ages to enjoy. The block party will also feature the 7-piece brass band Snacktime Philly, a group Chan is thrilled to have take part in the day.
“The big picture is that when we think about public space, when we think about the Rail Park, we organize kind of our thematic offerings into arts and culture, health and wellness, and nature and the environment. We have representation across all of those categories at this event.” Chan says.
She wants the block party to serve a starting point for involvement with the Rail Park.
“I want people to come to the Rail Park and to know that the organization is alive and well. This is a special day but we hope that you’ll come back and really advocate for the future phases of the park and the continued build-out of it.” Chan shared.
She hopes people leave the block party feeling like they are a part of what the Rail Park is trying to represent.
“It’s about having people feel comfortable and feel like public spaces are for them. And I know there are a lot of public spaces in Philadelphia and I know that they are not experienced, equally nor equitably, and that’s something that we’re trying to instill in people. This is a space for you. We want you to feel stewardship and ownership over the space. This is your park,” Chan said.
For more information about The Rail Park and the Block Party event, visit therailpark.org
