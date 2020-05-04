The board of the Pulitzer Prizes issued a special citation Monday to Ida B. Wells, the trail-blazing African American investigative journalist.
The Pulitzer board said the citation comes with a bequest of at least $50,000 in support of Wells' mission, with recipients to be announced.
In honoring her during the prize announcements, the board noted "her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching."
Wells, born and raised in the south, was a civil rights activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries who campaigned against lynching, which she showed in her writing was used as oppression against African Americans. She later moved north, and continued her activism.
