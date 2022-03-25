As the football season approaches, the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders are holding open auditions for new additions to their 2022 team. Eagles Cheerleaders do more than just cheering on the football team, they are also brand ambassadors, entertainers and participate in many charity events. The team is looking for professional, talented and community-minded individuals that will represent the Eagles organization year-round.
The exciting part about the audition is that virtual submissions are accepted. The Virtual Open Call is happening now until Saturday April 2nd, 2022 for women and men. The audition routine is on EaglesCheerAuditions.com. The dance tutorial is about 6 minutes long and breaks down the dance and counts for the audition piece to Britney Spears’ “Circus.”
As mentioned, the team is looking for more than dancers and cheerleaders. They are looking for people who will make the organization look good. Some of the current members on the team are very accomplished. Current members of the squad include a Doctor of Physical Therapy, analytical chemist, women’s historian and a published author. One of these members, Shardae Swoope, is a High School Special Education Teacher specializing in Autism.
Swoope lives in Willingboro, NJ and grew up in Westampton, NJ. She went to Rancocas Valley Regional High School where she started cheering and dancing. She went on to cheer and dance at Rutger's University, where she ultimately graduated from. Swoope’s dream was to be a Eagles Cheerleader. It was at the top of her vision board. However it was not an easy road to getting on the team. Swoope tried out five times before finally making it. “I’m a strong believer that everything happens for a reason, so when I made the team it was for a reason,” says Swoope. Her passion and persistence had finally paid off.
She joined the team in 2017, which just so happens to be the season the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl! As a rookie cheerleader, she cheered on the team at Superbowl 52 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Swoope says, “Having such an amazing win and making history for the city of Philadelphia was rewarding. Also when we were down there we had the opportunity to do many community outreaches, just like things that we do here in Philadelphia, to get involved in the community and all the Eagles fans that were down there.”
Community is a big part of the Eagles organization and also the Eagles Cheer team. They have participated in a variety of charity initiatives including goodwill military tours to Poland, Alaska and Hawaii where they visited with hundreds of service members stationed at 18 different military installations in Boleslawiec, Powidz, Pozan, Zagan, Anchorage, Fairbanks and Oahu. They also do a lot in the city of Philadelphia. Swoope says she loves being out in the community because “our fans are the most passionate fans in the NFL, I always like to say.”
Swoope has been on the squad for five years now and describes cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles as “more than what we do on the field. We are brand ambassadors for the organization. The team is made up of very professional, passionate and talented individuals who hold many different degrees and have many different backgrounds. So being a brand ambassador for this organization is extremely important,” she said.
Interested candidates should be aware that how you carry yourself and how you represent the team is equally as important as what is done on the field.
Over the course of her five years being on the team, Swoope has represented herself in such a positive way that she was selected as a Pro Bowl Cheerleader! Each year the NFL selects one cheerleader per team to be a Pro Bowl Cheerleader. Swoope went to Las Vegas, Nevada along with the Pro Bowl players selected, to represent the Eagles organization. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that many professional cheerleaders do not get to experience.
Swoope prides herself in being a role model for the youth. “I am very proud of who I am and being a woman of color and being a role model for the youth in the community. Having this opportunity to be an example for them and letting them know that I tried out five times and I chased after my dreams, so it’s really important that I stress that dreams do come true. You can do and be anything that you want.”
Details on how to submit a video audition are on EaglesCheerAuditions.com. Once the best candidates are selected, those cheerleaders move on to the semi-finals which will be an in-person audition. Swoope stresses that candidates should be themselves and show confidence during this process.
When Swoope is not cheering, she is a full-time special education teacher. Spreading autism awareness is very important to her. So much so that she's hosting a fitness class on April 5th from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Novacare Complex with her fellow cheerleaders with all proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.