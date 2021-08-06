The Mural dedication for “We Still Here!” by Chip Thomas, aka Jetsonorama, and featuring Ursula Rucker and the historic neighborhood of Germantown, will take place on Friday, Aug. 6, at 4 pm, at 22 Maplewood Mall in Germantown.
The dedication will feature poetry, including performances by Rucker, together with her son, Sudan Green, as well as Miles Orion Butler, plus music and food from the neighborhood.
Rucker recalls that she worked with Chip Thomas on a mural that was displayed on Ridge Avenue. “Of course it’s not there anymore, but it was street art so we knew it wasn’t going to last. So I think the idea for this mural may have been to get us together again,” she volunteers.
“And I’m so glad we did because I think this mural says a lot of important things to a lot of people.”
Both Jetsonorama and Rucker are artists who have used their practices for social justice, healing and transformation. Through the power of poetry, positivity and imagery generated by Mural Arts Philadelphia Art Education students, Jetsonorama created a portrait mural of Rucker in her home neighborhood of Germantown. Poetry from students and community members surround Rucker’s portrait, while Rucker is pictured shouting through a megaphone a poem that inspires empowerment, peace, resilience and love.
“Growing up in Mt. Airy, my original ambition was to be involved in fashion somehow – either as a fashion designer, a stylist or fashion illustrator,” Rucker says. “During two summers in high school, I went to Moore College of Art, and I loved it. But eventually the kind of competition I would face scared me. I was kind of shy.
“But deep down inside I knew I was some sort of artist,” she continues. “I just didn’t know how that would manifest.”
Rucker finally went on to attend Temple University’s journalism program. “While I was there I started to experience doing some work with poetry and music, and that really excited me,” she said.
And so began her career, formally reading some of her poetry in 1994 at Philly’s Zanzibar Blue, which is credited as her debut. That same year, Rucker was invited to collaborate with numerous recording artist and producers. Over the years, Rucker has released five albums, and collaborated with a wide range of artist outside the field of poetry. For example, when The Roots needed a spoken-word contribution for their second album, they called on Rucker.
Today, Rucker, a Philly 360 Creative Ambassador and recipient of Leeway Foundation’s Transformation Award, is also a 2018 PEW Fellow. She happily admits she is thrilled to be an integral and important part of her community, by being pictured on this new mural.
“I’m also thrilled that Chip and I were able to work with lots of young students, teaching them in intensive writing workshops to produce many of their own words that are now featured on the mural.”
And for Rucker, above all else, admits that “being a poet and being able to claim that as part of my life, brings me great joy.”
