Please Touch Museum

The Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On Saturday, 40 workers from several departments within Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum voted in a process overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. A supermajority of 34 voted ‘yes’ to unionizing.

Organizing efforts toward a union began last year, inspired by watching the workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art negotiate their first contract after a 19-day strike.

The Associated Press 

