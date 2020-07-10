Please Touch Museum (PTM), a national leader in children’s museums, brought together volunteers earlier this week in its Memorial Hall site to assemble 1,000 Summer Discovery Backpacks for children in West Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood. Volunteers from the United Block Captains, PTM Parkside Community Advisory Council worked with community members and stayed socially distanced and wore masks during the event. With virtual learning now concluded for the academic year and many traditional summer programs, camps and events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum designed these backpacks to encourage children, ages 4-8, living closest to the museum, to continue building critical social and emotional skills through play during these summer months in preparation for the next school year. The museum received a lead gift of $25,000 from the PNC Foundation through its “PNC Grow Up Great” initiative. The PTM Summer Discovery Backpacks will include a PTM-created and designed Family Activity Book, which provides children with various learning games and activities to be shared with their guardians. Pop-Out Mini Playgrounds, which are miniature versions of the museum exhibit with its blue foam blocks, will be included in every backpack, courtesy of Imagination Playground. There were also donations of books, socks, stickers, sidewalk chalk, beach balls, hand lenses, hand sanitizer, sweatbands and toothbrushes from various other individuals and organizations.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Kenny Duncan, co-owner of Main Attraction Unisex Salon, led the charge on speaking up for Black barbers who he felt were treated unfairly during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘There’s so much beauty in being Black from Scranton’: Meet the historian who’s now an advocate for her community
- Robeson principal named top principal in the state
- School District of Philadelphia virtual town hall addresses health and safety protocols
- Face masks will be required inside all Pennsylvania schools
- Northeast High football star Tyreek Chappell commits to Texas A&M
- Black leaders call on Philadelphia police to end stop and frisk — again
- Delaware State University makes history by acquiring Wesley College
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.