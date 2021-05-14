The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is seeking community gardeners for a new harvest initiative.
As PHS heads into their 2021 harvest season, the organization is working across the Philadelphia region to address and relieve food insecurities through massive food productions in partnership with local residents.
“The idea is that the food grown, from home gardening, community gardening, growing at schools and other institutions will be shared with family members, neighbors and food banks,”said Jasmine Thompson, PHS community partner team member.
Thompson has been with PHS since January and has boots on the ground working directly with gardeners. She brings a long history and love for gardening and farming as well as working with the community.
“I play a big support role on my team in various different capacities. One part is organizing a lot of work days,”said Thompson.
The PHS Harvest program serves as a resource for growers to get tips. The program helps its participants by providing guidance about what types of produce is most useful for the people who they serve, advice about specimens for their stores and how to harvest them.
“So if a gardener has a project that they need volunteer support for and like manpower and getting it done, which commonly happens in the beginning of the season, in April and May. I work with the volunteers team here at PHS to gain interest and get volunteers to basically be a source to the gardens,” she said.
Thompson’s other main role is developing an inclusive leadership training for gardeners.
“The government’s structured gardens and community gardens are different and we really value that diversity, so trying to provide that training for gardeners is also important. In regards to the harvest, we get a lot of seedings and piling delivered to gardens as well,” said Thompson.
And for those interested in being a part of the PHS community gardens program, gardeners can sign up online and request supplies and different materials, in addition to the other resources. Those support services include soil and lumber, again, volunteer requests and requests for project support in other capacities.
Glenwood Green Acres is just one of many local gardens and growers that PHS assists through their Harvest program and gardening services.
“Glenwood Green Acres has a garden in North Philadelphia that has a lot of gardeners from the Caribbean. They’ve been growing produce and donating it in their neighborhood group called Grands as Parents,” said Julianne Schrader-Ortega, PHS Chief of Healthy Neighborhoods. “So folks go to ‘Grands as Parents’ to get different support services and thanks to the gardeners at Glenwood Green Acres, they also get a beautiful box of fresh produce grown right in the neighborhood.”
Small farms throughout the city have been growing momentum in trying to close the hunger gap, especially in areas where there are food deserts.
“And one of the community based organizations that’s been a really amazing partner for us, is Sankofa Community Farm located in Bartram’s Village,” said Schrader-Ortega.
“They’ve been really working to help provide tools to promote networks and self reliance in Southwest Philly. They have a home garden bed program where people get low cost garden beds installed by farmers from St. Joseph community farm right in their bed, or in their backyard or front yard. They also support them in growing tips and really having opportunities for gardeners to learn from each other because there’s a lot of expertise among the home gardeners and the community gardeners right there. We can really start learning about what are the different supports that exist from our neighbors and start to grow and share produce to families in the communities.”
Right now, through Jasmine’s team, PHS is providing a lot of support for community gardens to make sure that they have the basic essentials needed to continue to grow and share produce in their communities.
“So we really tried to make it as easy as possible for people to get involved,” said Schrader-Ortega.
A lot that has to do with planning ahead. “Thinking if you’re just getting started you have a container or a raised bed then what kind of or how many vegetables should you plan,” Schrader-Ortega said.
The sample grilling guides on PHS’s website have found to be helpful. “And we also have massive retailers in the region that are growing supplies and then the masses of soup kitchens and food banks so if you want to share with one of these hunger relief agencies, you can,”said Schrader-Ortega.
“I think just being able to encourage and support gardeners to encourage more people in the neighborhood to come in and have a very visceral relationship with the land is really valuable and rewarding for me because, you know, it’s a really grounding space to be in the garden. The Harvest initiative promotes lots of food to be grown, but it also acts as a space to regulate, where you can get to know yourself, your mind and your body,” said Thompson. “You get to take a break from a busy life and promote what I feel like is mindfulness. I like to see all the wildlife that exists and all the colors and textures that plants bring. There’s something about the experience of truly watching a plant grow and taking care of it and then harvesting it to give to your neighbors and your family. I feel that experiencing those things and helping people with the resources needed to have those things is really valuable for me,” said Thompson.
