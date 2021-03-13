A local photojournalist is using his lens to tell the story of those impacted by the pandemic.
Raymond W. Holman Jr. was motivated to launch his “COVID-19 in Black America” project after hearing from friends whose family members died from the virus.
“I’ve always been interested in telling stories about life and trying to find ways to help society – in particular Black and brown people — tell the story of what is going on in the world and how they are experiencing different challenges,” said Holman, who is a corporate documentary photographer.
“I believe that my photography is a gift that the universe gave me to use in a special type of way. I think that I was given the gift to be creative with the way that my images look and to create images that are heart touching. I am just pushed to work on this COVID-19 project.”
Holman seeks to do free environmental portraits of 60 people who have either recovered from COVID-19 or lost family members from the virus. The project will feature a combination of still photography and videography taken outdoors. His long term goal is to find a venue or museum to exhibit the portraits.
When Holman took Robin Bass’ photo for his project, he captured the emotions she experienced regarding the loss of her older sister.
Her sister, Gayle Q. Jackson died on April 21, 2020 from COVID-19. Jackson, 73, contracted the virus while residing in a local nursing home where she was rehabilitating from a stroke. Jackson, a retired city government employee and Democratic committee person, was her family’s matriarch and historian.
“She was thriving,” Bass said of her sister.
“My sister was in good health, in other words it was good as it could be. She wasn’t in an acute stage.”
She said Jackson was asthmatic, diabetic, hypertensive, which made her at high risk for contracting COVID-19, but everything was under control.
Bass wore her sister’s sweater and vintage purse for the photo shoot where she became overwhelmed with emotions.
“We started to take the photos and I had a cathartic experience and I couldn’t hold back (the) tears,” recalled the West Philadelphia native.
“They were tears that I hadn’t cried since my sister passed away.”
As Holman took her photos, Bass reflected on the void left by her sister’s death.
“The most I was thinking about was this big hole that was left in my heart and in my life because I didn’t have her,” she said.
Bass spent the last 12 years visiting her mother, brother and her sister who resided at the same nursing home.
“I don’t have a sense of purpose because my purpose was to give care and to make sure that they were receiving the appropriate care,” she said.
“After all these years, I don’t have to go to the nursing home any more. I don’t have anybody to care for anymore. All of my predecessors are gone, so it’s a big loss for me.
Bass said she was glad to able to participate in Holman’s project.
“I was proud that he was taking the time to reach out the survivors,” she said.
“COVID touched so many of us in so many different ways and it’s really important this his work be done to document yet another challenge in our community. This is our history. Somebody needs to be able to document a kaleidoscopic view of what we are challenged with.”
Bass’ recalled the harrowing experiences of not being able to visit her sister in the hospital before she passed and knowing that she died alone. Due to the pandemic, Bass could not hold the funeral that her sister would have wanted.
“What has happened with COVID is that it has stolen some of our ability to carry out some of our traditions that would give me proper closure,” she said.
Bernard Fisher, a native of North Philadelphia, appreciates having the opportunity to participate in Holman’s project. Four of his siblings were hospitalized when they contracting COVID after attending a small wedding, including his 70-year-old twin sister, who died last November from the virus.
About 20 people who attended the wedding ended up getting COVID and/or pneumonia.
“For me, it’s been a bit cathartic because it affords me an opportunity to reflect in a heartfelt way,” Fisher says of the project.
“It gave me an opportunity to not only reflect on my situation but how many other people who are in the same situation, with no outlet to be able to talk about it or have anybody concerned with how they feel about having something so traumatic happen to a family member.”
Fisher and his twin sister, Bernadette Fisher-Charles had a close knit relationship. March 31 will mark their 71st birthday.
“This is my first birthday without my sister in 70 years,” Fisher said.
Fisher-Charles had diabetes, cancer, hypertension, a heart condition and was overweight — health conditions that can exacerbate COVID-19. She was a devout Catholic and former school teacher and social worker. Fisher-Charles was known for sending inspirational messages to her loved ones.
“She was a vibrant person, all the way up until the last month or so,” Fisher said.
“She had an amazing spirit. My blessing is that she is not suffering.”
Holman’s initiative comes as the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 500,000 people in the U.S, including 3,172 Philadelphia residents. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has confirmed 116,545 local coronavirus cases as of March 11.
This marks the second health related project that Holman has launched. Back in 2008, his “Portraits of Family Caregivers of People with Alzheimer’s/dementia” project was exhibited at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. That exhibit featured portraits of people who were dedicated to caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. Holman’s project was inspired by his father, Raymond Holman Sr. who died from Alzheimer’s in 2001.
As he reflected on his latest initiative, Holman says it’s important to be able to capture stories of survival.
“I don’t want this to be a negative story,” he explained.
“I want to tell stories about the positivity of living on this planet and the willingness to survive. Just how Africans came here on ships 400 years ago and had the will to survive no matter what – we still have that in us. So that’s what I want this story to be about.”
For information about participating in the COVID-19 in Black America project e-mail manoharom96@gmail.com or visit www.rholmanjr.photo
