Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of our nation’s flag and it’s also the birthplace of the More Colors, More Pride flag. The amended Pride flag added black and brown, in recognition of LGBTQ people of color, to its existing rainbow pattern in 2017.
The flag grew out of the city’s ‘More Color More Pride’ campaign, whose goal was to create an even more inclusive community. Nike and Converse wanted to capture this bit of Philly inclusivity in their latest Pride capsule collections. Nike spokesman Eric Ryan says this year’s message was all about getting all of the rainbow to feel as included as possible.
“This collection reflects the power of the spectrum in the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities and the inspirations behind the designs span time periods and settings. This expanded flag delivers on the power of the spectrum and focuses on inclusivity,” Ryan says.
Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs wasn’t around when the More Colors, More Pride flag was first adopted but couldn’t be more proud of its legacy.
“While no one on our current staff was with the Office during the development of the ‘More Color More Pride’ flag, we all share a great joy in seeing its use not only here in Philadelphia, but across the globe. When former Executive Director Amber Hikes and Deputy Director Evan Thornburg first unveiled the More Color More Pride flag, it was a huge moment for LGBTQ people of color. Symbols matter. Representation matters. And the new flag was a very visible way for Black and Brown LGBTQ people to feel as though they were being seen,” Morrison says.
Each year, the LGBTQIA+ employees at Nike come together to design a shoe that reflects the unique perspective of their community.
The Nike Be True collection includes the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike Air Max 2090 and the Nike Air Deschutz. The Air Force 1, in its first BeTrue edition, features all 10 colors of the More Color, More Pride flag introduced about three years ago. The colors of the flag were expanded with the black and brown stripes to recognize people of color in the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Converse Pride collection is a nine-piece collection of Chuck 70, Chuck Taylor Allstars and accessories, including high-top sequined sneakers with a rainbow bottom as well as a baby pink and baby blue transgender flag-inspired low-top sneaker.
“This year’s Nike BeTrue and Converse Pride Collections take a multidimensional look at LGBTQIA+ representation and interpret those perspectives through timeless footwear silhouettes and expanded color applications. Nike’s employee-led PRIDE Network works every year to create inspiring products and campaigns that build on the work of the team from previous years,” Ryan says.
Morrison says her office is excited to see the more inclusive flag being used for a sneaker line and seeing her predecessor, Amber Hikes in Converse ads.
“We welcome the adoption of this flag by all those who seek to be allies to the LGBTQ community and who are willing to do the work that comes with it. Knowing that former Executive Director Amber Hikes was involved with the development of the Converse campaign in particular was also moving — to see one of our own local LGBTQ leaders featured in an international campaign is huge!”
A portion of the proceeds from the Nike Be True and Converse Pride collections will be donated to organizations that are advocating for and advancing the LGBTQIA+ community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.