A Philadelphia couple runs the best restaurant in America. Friday Saturday Sunday, the restaurant on 21st Street just off Rittenhouse Square, won the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant earlier this month.
The James Beard Awards celebrate the best in American restaurants annually, offering national and regional awards to chefs, journalists, authors, and restaurateurs. Philadelphia’s Ellen Yin also won Outstanding Restaurateur.
Chad and Hanna Williams have owned and operated Friday Saturday Sunday since 2015. Their menu offers an eight-course tasting experience that changes seasonally. Chad Williams compared the awards to the Oscars, including the controversy over inclusivity.
“I think in the last five, three years there’s been a push in the Beard Awards to recognize talent that isn’t white,” said Williams, who is also the chef at the restaurant. “There was a hashtag of #BeardSoWhite, like the Oscars. It took a push to look outside their normal avenues of excellence to discover people of color out there doing really well and doing incredible work and groundbreaking food. We kicked the door down and we want to move forward.”
The Williamses switched from a traditional menu to the tasting courses after reopening following the pandemic. Williams referred to a “doubling down on risk” in this switch that runs $155 per person with offerings ranging from peas and sweetbreads to quail and strip steak. However, it allowed them to focus on their vision.
“I think in terms of pushing the envelope in food, it’s really the format most restaurants use for our ambitions,” Williams said. “It allows you a little more control in the guest experience. You’re saying, ‘Hey, here are the eight dishes that we’re most proud of and we’re giving all of these our best shot.’
“Trying to have 30 incredible dishes is hard,” he added, “when we narrow the choices, we hope that we can give people a better experience, a more personal experience.”
The current item on the seasonal menu that Williams believes best reflects the team’s shared experience is the “giveaway,” the canelé that serves as part of the dessert course. Williams noted this is a traditional French pastry served at the finest restaurants but with a “fun, more creative spin” as a reflection of the restaurant’s hospitality.
Chad admitted working with his wife does not leave much room for work-life balance or the ability to just be alone for a bit. However, he benefits from “having a partner you know you can trust.” The two share the duties on the creative side and the business end of the restaurant.
“It’s hard to quantify but it’s definitely a collaborative process,” Williams noted.
The journey for Williams began while he attended Howard University and decided he wanted to go into the culinary field instead. It wasn’t an easy conversation with his mom at the time, leaving a prestigious school for an industry dominated by long hours and difficult work settings.
When asked what he would tell himself if he could go back to the moment he made the decision, Williams said, “You don’t know the path you’re going to take but in the end, you will figure it out. The path you thought you’re going to do, that’s not how you get there, but in the end you will be so grateful.”
Friday Saturday Sunday’s win for Best Restaurant is only the second for Philadelphia, after Zahav won in 2019. Two years were skipped during the pandemic, so the local food scene that has grown — and survived the pandemic — has gained more national attention. Williams is acutely aware of the history of the city’s restaurants, especially in the Black community.
“I would hope this is a beginning of a collective group of restaurant owners and people who push the city forward, make sure they get the recognition they deserve,” Williams said of the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.