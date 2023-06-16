A Philadelphia couple runs the best restaurant in America. Friday Saturday Sunday, the restaurant on 21st Street just off Rittenhouse Square, won the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant earlier this month.

The James Beard Awards celebrate the best in American restaurants annually, offering national and regional awards to chefs, journalists, authors, and restaurateurs. Philadelphia’s Ellen Yin also won Outstanding Restaurateur.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.