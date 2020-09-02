From the Met to the Blue Horizon, Philadelphia has a rich history with boxing. Recently, one of Philadelphia’s oldest boxing landmarks had an update.
Guests of the Boxers' Trail, a 3-mile trail in East Fairmount Park that connects Smith Memorial Playground and the historic mansions of Fairmount Park to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood and the regional trail system that leads to Valley Forge, will now be greeted by a new gateway at Dauphin and Greenland drives.
Adela Park, of Fairmount Park Conservancy, said the connection is what inspired the changes.
“The boxers' trail is a really special trail for not only its views but also because it has this tie to Philadelphia's boxing history. Historically, many boxers use the trail as part of their training, including most famously Joe Frazier and Bernard Hopkins,” Park said.
Legend has it that when Muhammad Ali came to town and wanted to challenge Joe Frazier, he went to the Boxers’ Trail because he knew he could find Frazier there.
Park said there’s a reason the trail’s popularity with boxers and other athletes has endured.
“If you're an athlete, it provides a lot of variety. It's a pretty tough trail. There are changes in elevation, you're running through the woods, you have some views overlooking the river, but then it also kind of brings you back onto the pavement. The variety is sort of what gives it a sense of uniqueness,” she said.
Jason Mifflin, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation stewardship coordinator, said don’t let the name fool you into thinking you have to be in shape like Bernard Hopkins to appreciate the trail.
“You can make Boxers' Trail what you want it to be, and there's no part of it that's too challenging for anyone," Mifflin said.
For the last nine years, the conservancy has organized the Boxers' Trail 5K, a 5K run and walk.
"We have both people that run it, and we have first time 5K participants that walk it," Mifflin said. "Usually, everyone has the same reaction at the end, they 'just love it’ and they ‘never knew that trail existed’ and how they're ‘gonna come back here all the time.' They all come to the end with a big smile on their face."
The Boxers' Trail 5K is going virtual this year, but you can sign up online at www.boxerstrail5k.com. Registration is free for Strawberry Mansion residents and ranges between $15-25 for non-residents. Proceeds from the Boxers’ Trail 5K benefit East Fairmount Park and Mander Recreation Center, which organizes youth programs, including runs along the Boxers’ Trail.
Mifflin said the Boxers' Trail installation, the 5K and other programs like them are important to help spread the word about all Fairmount Park has to offer.
“Our park system is graced with a really amazing network of trails. You don't have that many opportunities to get this type of trail experience. And that's why the Boxers' Trail is such an important key trail itself. These projects make more people aware of things in the park so they can enjoy them,” he said.
