“You have inherent value,” “I am beautiful and deserve the best,” and “Rid the kinks from your mind,” are just some of the sayings that are on the new street signs in West Philadelphia.
The signs are a part of “Afromation Avenue,” a collection of positive affirmation street signs meant to uplift the community. The project is curated by James Rhoads School teacher Kristin Kelly and Constitution High School teacher Brittni Jennings.
“This is a collection of positive affirmations, street signs, curated by the community and for the community,” Kelly said. “We wanted to create spaces for reflective thought and conversation while honoring the cultural identity of the community. It’s about celebrating Black joy, self-love and community.”
The educators, who have been best friends since the seventh grade, said the idea of “Afromation Avenue” came to fruition following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
As their students worked to unpack what happened, the duo came up with a way to celebrate Black joy by writing two daily affirmation books.
“Our school communities were struggling with unpacking their feelings and emotions regarding police brutality in the Black community,” Kelly said. “We saw a lot of frustration, grief and anger.
“We wanted to create a space of joy for our students. We were able to do that by curating thoughtful proclamations to encourage and empower our students. Our positive affirmation series, Daily Afromation is all about promoting self-love, Black culture and voice,” Kelly added.
Last year, the educators decided to take their affirmation series a step further by developing the public arts initiative “Afromation Avenue.” Jennings said they wanted to start the initiative in West Philadelphia due to the ties they have to the community.
“Kristin grew up in West Philly,” Jennings said. “We’re both Philadelphia-based teachers and a lot of my students are from West Philly.
“West Philly is also being gentrified,” she said. “The entire point of Afromation Avenue is to create our own and to affirm Black voices in places that are being colonized.
“We want to make sure tourists or people coming into the area know that there were communities here before them. We want to celebrate the people living here and not have them feel like they’re being pushed out, even though they are being pushed out,” Jennings added.
The signs can be seen throughout West Philadelphia at Malcolm X Park, 52nd Street Commercial Corridor and the Laura Sims Skate House, which is the first ice skating rink designed by an African American.
Each area where the signs are displayed were chosen because of its historical significance to West Philadelphia’s African American community. The signs were designed by the educators and local artists Marian Bailey and Lindsay Bedford.
“We have 25 signs with 15 original signs, however the signs include duplicates.” Jennings said. “Each artist was responsible for designing five signs.
“Our designs are in Malcolm X Park,” she said. “Lindsay Bedford did the designs along the 52nd Street Corridor and Marian Bailey designs are on display right along Laura Sims.
“All of the duplicates are along the 52nd Street Corridor because there is a lot of traffic there. We wanted to make sure people could see the artwork from every artist as it relates to the project,” she added.
To engage the community with the project, the duo spent the summer hosting events and talking with neighbors in West Philadelphia about their experiences in the neighborhood.
“In addition to canvassing and talking to people on the street and in the park, we also did an online survey,” Kelly said.
“It was a cross between curating our own based on our experiences with community engagement and then culminating that curation with the words that came from folks that we interacted with during those community and engaging events. The affirmations that were used on the signs really spoke to what the community in West Philly was saying,” Kelly added.
“Afromation Avenue” was made possible through a partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, Crown Publications Co. and the Streets Dept.
The project will support the City’s “Read by the 4th” early literacy movement, the school district’s social-emotional learning focus and further the city’s beautification initiatives.
“The school district has a social emotional learning focus and that has helped students get familiar with the concept of positive affirmations in that they should positively affirm themselves first,” Jennings said.
“The signs will be another way for students to do that,” she said. “We’re hoping the students feel encouraged by it and that it will help them view themselves and the people around them in a different way.”
In the future, Kelly and Jennings are hoping to expand “Afromation Avenue” to other areas in Philadelphia and nationally.
“The long term plan is to break out in other parts of Philadelphia, but also create a partnership with other public art initiatives in predominantly Black areas around the country,” Jennings said. “We’re hoping ‘Afromation Avenue’ can become a national and international initiative.”
