PEOPLE'S PAPER CO-OP

The People’s Paper Co-op has raised $200,000 for the Philadelphia Community Bail fund, to bail out women in jail, by selling Free Our Women posters, t-shirts, bags, and other items designed by formerly incarcerated women. — Peter Crimmins/WHYY

The People’s Paper Co-op began in 2014 in North Philadelphia as an art workshop that would help people get their criminal records expunged.

It was supposed to last just five months. Now, nearly 10 years later, the initiative of the Village of Arts and Humanities is still going strong, currently helping bail women out of jail.

