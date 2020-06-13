Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the floats are parked, the glitter is packed away and the marchers are sheltering in place.
But the city’s annual Pride celebration will still go on — just online
“Pride is a revolution. Pride started as a riot, led by trans women of color. It was standing up and saying, ‘This isn’t right. We’re human beings we needed to be treated fairly.’ So that’s always been for us that kind of revolution that standing up that fighting back right,” said Larry Benjamin, spokesman for the Mazzoni Center. “With the HIV crisis, we made sure we took care of this community and the folks who needed help. We stepped out to the forefront and tried to make sure we got testing done. We gave people messaging and all of that stuff. So for us, pride, really, is that kind of revolution and evolution, if you will, because we keep evolving and changing to meet the needs of this community.”
The Mazzoni Center is launching a “Pride is Never Canceled” campaign for members of the LGBTQ+ community to share their coming out stories.
“We were like, ‘How do we bring this community together? How do we support each other and how do we get a lot of voices talking?’ I came up with the idea of let’s just share our stories,” Benjamin said. “The easiest way for our communities to share our stories typically revolve around coming out, another one that I find fascinating is sharing the moment you first realized you LGBTQ.”
Community members are being invited to share their stories of realizing they were LGBTQ and/or coming out in writing or in short videos, which the Mazzoni Center will share on its social media channels starting Monday. Anyone who wants to share a story should send it to communications@mazzonicenter.org.
And qFlix, Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ film festival, has become PrideFLIX. The virtual film festival includes a line up of LGBTQ+ documentaries, feature films, short films and web series.
“We were supposed to have our festival in mid-March of this year, and because of the COVID-19 issues and such, we had to postpone. We do have an alternative for an in-person traditional style festival in November, but we’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a really long time,’” said Bill Egan, producer of qFlix. “We really didn’t want to stay disconnected from everybody so long.”
There’s a “magic” to in-person festivals and celebrations, said Phillip Pike, a director whose film “Dance of Revolution” was set to show at qFlix.
“But, you know, here we are in this situation of COVID-19, so maybe (an online festival) is the next best thing,” Pike said.
All film festival entries can be viewed at qflixphilly.com; ticket prices vary.
