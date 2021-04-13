April is National Poetry Month and as this year marks the 25th annual celebration of poets and poetry, Philadelphia’s poet laureate Trapeta B. Mayson encourages all people to seek healing, comfort and respite through her poetry phone line.
“Poetry is not only something that we can enjoy engaging with, listening to and reading, but it can actively bring us all, even if it's small, some hope and some change,” said Mayson.
She said that “poetry can be an active process in our lives.”
With that in mind, she has developed, curated, and produced Philadelphia’s first-ever poetry hotline.
The Healing Verse Philly Poetry Line, is a toll-free telephone line that provides callers with a 90-second poem by a Philadelphia-based or connected poet. Every Monday, a new poem is featured. This resource is open for anyone who’s interested, all they have to do is dial 1-855-763-6792, for a little inspiration, hope or dose of encouragement.
“Overwhelmingly people said they love it,” said Mayson. “ There is no limitation to what poetry can do,” she said.
Before callers are prompted to enjoy the featured poem and glad tidings. The options are as follows, press number one to hear this week’s featured poem, press two to learn about the upcoming “Healing Verse” events and option three to hear about resources for mental health and well-being in the city of Philadelphia.
“I wanted to create a way to have a vehicle for people to express themselves and to engage with poetry. That's always been my big thing,” said Mayson.
“I've always really pushed myself out there as a community-based poet, writer, artist and I wanted to give people a chance to engage with poetry in a way where they wouldn’t have a lot of barriers,” she said.
Mayson shared that this was a pre-pandemic effort but when the pandemic hit she found that the need was even greater.
“I love the idea that anywhere you are, you can pick up a phone or use somebody else's phone and you can just make a call. It turned into a way for everybody in the city of Philadelphia to have immediate access to a healing poem,” said Mayson.
As if the idea of a poetry line wasn’t already unique in its nature, this channel also serves as a “ home to all different styles and all different ways of expressing poetry in addition to providing relief,” said Mayson.
Apparently, this line of brotherly love and sisterly affection is spreading across the globe.
“I've heard from people from different parts of the country. It's intended to be Philadelphia-based or Philadelphia-connected poets. Those are the people who are submitting poetry, people who live in the city or people who have some connection or have lived in the city of Philadelphia. But the people who are listening aren’t just Philadelphians. They're coming from all over the country. I have received Instagram and Twitter messages from people in different states who really enjoyed it a lot. That’s exciting as well,” Mayson said.
Beth Feldman Grant, a member of the poet laureate committee for the city of Philadelphia and past co-chair, was one of the local poets who submitted a piece for the poetry line.
“It was uplifting in that moment and in the world that we're in,” said Grant as she recalls her experience as someone who contributed to this project. “Going through the poems that I had written, I would say well, which of these poems, at this moment would be healing or comforting to someone if they called them. It feels like maybe you're contributing to healing or uplifting someone who may not is having a great day or a year was really a gift as a poet to be able to give that,” said Grant.
Grant also shares that she hopes that these poems make people feel a little better once they hang up the phone.
Last week’s feature poet was Quincy Scott Jones, his poem was titled “Pandemic iPhone” or, “Why Do I Have A Mobile Phone When I Have Nowhere To Go”.
The Healing Verse Philly Poetry Line is slated to be active until the end of the year.
“I'm just hoping that as it continues through the end of December that people will really engage with it now,” said Mayson.
