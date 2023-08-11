Patrice Delisser started her own clothing line with the mission to bring cultures from around the world together through the global gift of music.
Indie Go Inspire provides singers, musicians and global music aficionados apparel that demonstrates their personal love of music in a casual comfort style.
A portion of the proceeds from every item in the collection goes toward the Teen Outreach Mission program and the Well Drilling Projects, which provides clean drinking water to various regions around the world.
“This line celebrates the diversity of music from around the world,” Delisser said. “No matter what culture you’re in or the genre of music you listen to, you will always find four elements of music which are strings, winds, percussion and keys.
“When you think about the four major parts that make up the vocal range, you will always have sopranos, altos, tenors and bass,” she said. “I found that to be so fascinating and that was a concept that I wanted to go deeper into.
“One of our trademark brands is the rep your section apparel. This collection celebrates the four major parts that make up the vocal range and the four instrumental categories as well. We encourage people to represent their section whether you play or sing. We want them to take pride in the fact that each one of us has been given a gift of music.”
Delisser said she was inspired to launch the fashion line at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
“A lot of the things that I was doing previously with independent artists, workshops and concerts in the area were starting to shut down,” Delisser said.
“We were also dealing with the racial unrest that was taking place. The tipping point for me was really George Floyd. As a mom of an African American male, I was just troubled in my soul,” she said.
“I wanted to find a way to bring the world together and I thought the best way to do that was through music. From there, the clothing line emerged.”
A Philadelphia native, Delisser’s love for music began as a teenager. She was a music major at the now defunct William Penn High School.
She developed a love for classical music after her biology teacher gave her a ticket to see the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Academy of Music.
“I remember sitting in the theater and watching the conductor get up and strike the first note of the chord,” Delisser said. “I found myself immersed in a world of music that I had never experienced before. That began my journey in terms of my love for classical music.
“I’ve had the honor to see so many different conductors and soloists like Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman,” she said. “I was able to experience different symphonies and sounds. That let me know that there was more to my urban music experience.”
In 2009, Delisser launched the inspirational event company Out on a Limb Productions. She promoted and produced many concert events with artists such as Da Truth, Lecrae, Tasha Cobb, Mali Music, William McDowell and Anita Wilson.
She would later shift her focus from exposing established artists to setting the stage for independent artists that weren’t signed to a record label.
In 2016, she launched Indie Go Worship. The company provides independent singers, musicians, songwriters, producers and influencers with music industry workshops, concert platforms and video podcasts to develop and expand their skills in their professional music careers.
“Indie Go Worship was launched during a time where there wasn’t a whole lot of focus on independent artists,” Delisser said. “You had to be signed to a major label and have that dollar backing as far as getting anything out as far as your sound is concerned.
“I wanted to be able to create an avenue for independent artists to be able to showcase who they were and give them an avenue to engage with industry professionals that they can learn from and continue to flourish and grow their musical endeavors,” she said.
“It’s definitely interesting to see the growth from 2016 until today. Now, more people are becoming independent artists and owning their music. It’s such a great thing to see.”
With several projects on the horizon, Delisser said she’s excited about what’s next.
“We are currently working on some amazing projects,” Delisser said. “This year, we’re having a concert for the holidays. We’re also planning an all-day outdoor event in Ghana in 2024.
“I’m just so grateful,” she said. “I used to be anxious about what would be my next — not anymore. I’m learning to embrace the steps because I never want to be so far ahead I forget how it all started.”
The collection features an array of short and long sleeve tees, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets, crewnecks, hoodies, hats and dresses. The collection starts at $20 and is currently available at www.shopindiego.com.
