The Philadelphia Museum of Art claims to house more than 240,000 pieces of priceless artwork, objects and decorative materials. Additionally, there are more than 200,000 items in the museum’s library and archives. That number continues to grow and change with new installations and artist spotlights.

Of that immense number of pieces, more than “1,400 examples of fine art and decorative art made by 250 artists of African descent,” per the museum’s website. That means that of nearly 250,000 pieces in its collection, just under 0.6 percent of all artwork comes from Black people.

