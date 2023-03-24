The Philadelphia Museum of Art claims to house more than 240,000 pieces of priceless artwork, objects and decorative materials. Additionally, there are more than 200,000 items in the museum’s library and archives. That number continues to grow and change with new installations and artist spotlights.
Of that immense number of pieces, more than “1,400 examples of fine art and decorative art made by 250 artists of African descent,” per the museum’s website. That means that of nearly 250,000 pieces in its collection, just under 0.6 percent of all artwork comes from Black people.
If art imitates life, that 0.6 percent is a far cry from the 13 percent of Black people in the U.S., and the near 44 percent that live and work in Philadelphia today. Admittedly, observing the sheer volume of Black and African artwork can’t be the only gauge of what diversity means to the museum and those in administrative roles there.
However, seeing is believing, and many in Philadelphia’s current art scene are seeing a problem of representation.
“I go to the art museum all the time and there’s nothing in there that reflects me,” said Sam Colon, the creative director of Philly Create. “I’m building a world to reflect me so people that are like me can feel the same.”
Philly create is a community of models, photographers, designers and content creators that frequently come together to share ideas, explore artistic spaces and connect. Philly Create hosts events every month at its headquarters in Kensington and around the Philadelphia area to give the city’s creatives a space to be celebrated. That has always been a vision for Colon.
“I’m learning that all the things I need are not solely my needs,” said Colon. “They’re the needs of a community. All of us want very similar things. We all want to be happy. We all want to create beautiful things. We all want to be around like-minded people, and that’s all I want. Now we have the space to pursue it.”
What started as Colon sending out invitations to accompany him on art gallery strolls, has turned into a series of meet-ups for many of Philadelphia’s artistic and fashion forward thinkers. The meet-ups, met with Colon’s passion for creativity and community, have evolved into the Philly Create movement making waves across the city and the surrounding area.
Sam Colon grew up in the South Jersey suburbs before attending Temple from 2012 to 2017. Colon has always been a photographer and a self-proclaimed creative, but as he searched for creative outlets, he recognized that the art community that adopted him was not often accepted, uplifted or appreciated by the masses.
“I felt weird my entire life growing up, I was just a weird, artsy kid,” said Colon. “Now I tell people I want to do art and photography and people come out.”
Colon understands that Philly’s art community is far from a monolith. There isn’t one particular way to look, think, feel or identify. The evidence of that is the diversity of the crowds that turn out for events like “Philly Create 26,” a love inspired fashion and photography fest that took place just a few weeks ago.
The self-titled events are held monthly in different locations across the city. Hundreds of people come out to take photos, get their photos taken and network with other creatives for future projects. People make the trip from as far as Washington D.C. and Baltimore to participate. An invitation to the Philly Create experience transcends distance, level of experience and age.
“I originally thought the art community was only people 18 to 35 years old,” Colon noted, “but our events have everyone from grandmothers to teenage models. It’s similar to the way a LEGO box is approved for ages 7 to 99. My job is to inspire other creatives and there aren’t many limits to that.”
Colon works to build a welcoming environment within Philly Create. Not only should every visitor feel both safe and appreciated, but the group operates as a family. So much so that you’re likely to see Colon’s own family at the studio.
“He has evolved over the years, grown into more than I could ever imagine,” said Jackie Colon Boone, Sam’s mother. “I didn’t see the vision at first but he did and stuck with it. He’s a creative person, always has been and thinks outside the box to solve problems.”
In addition to being a meeting place and a growing social club, Philly Create is also gaining more exposure and notoriety in Philadelphia. The organization has been featured by several local news outlets, even gaining the attention of one of Philly’s most notable DJs, Diamond Kuts.
Much like the art that comes out of Philly Create, Sam Colon hopes to push the group forward as a whole. The next venture is a magazine and representation is still at the center of his efforts.
“I didn’t like submitting my art that is very Black to be judged by someone that doesn’t look like me or understand my art,” said Colon. “Instead of submitting to a magazine or publication, why not just create one. Why go outside of our world to look for acceptance? Why do we need someone else to tell us that it’s good?”
Colon says he wants Philly Create to ultimately grow to be a factory for creatives that supports artists as they monetize their works and build their professional portfolio.
“We are the people that need to accept each other,” said Colon. “If we support each other, if we believe in this, if we identify what our version of beauty is, it’s ok. If we don’t value each other, who will?”
