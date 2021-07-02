Philadelphia has a reputation of being one of the nation’s top tourist spots and is now growing into a Instagrammable destination featuring old relics like the Liberty Bell to new installments such as Wonderspaces, a modern interactive museum.
As a city that has always been known for great food, there are now unique eateries and dining experiences with signature menus, interior design, decor and themes just to cater to their guests’ Instagram needs.
In case you’re wondering what makes a place Instagram-able, here are a few hints, first and foremost an Instagrammable spot has to have the potential to serve as a backdrop. It’s all about the lightning, artwork, unusual or spectacular views, novelty, exclusivity and beauty.
Summer is upon us and with the weather being nicer and the views even better, people are likely in search for fun escapes with of course awesome Instagram photos to match.
As the city safely reopens and its patrons step out into this new normal, checkout some of the top Instagrammable places in Philadelphia that visitors and residents alike are expected to be drawn to this season.
Shofuso House Lansdowne Dr &, Horticultural Dr/ West Fairmount Park
The wonders of the Shofuso House offers a zen and relaxing atmosphere for photo-ops. Shofuso is a 1.2-acre Japanese garden recognized as the third-best Japanese garden in North America by Sukiya Living Every year when the cherry trees bloom, friends and family gather under the blossoms. Cherry Blossom tree lovers can enjoy and capture the beauty of blossoms a plenty at Shofuso or throughout various locations in the city including: Washington Square, Columbus Boulevard, Fairmount Park, Delancey Street, and near Eastern State Penitentiary.
LOVE Park 16th and Arch St.
The LOVE sculpture has been a Philly classic photo destination long before Instagram came along. However, given the growth of social media and the desire for cool Instagrammable moments, on a warm day there is a wait anywhere between one to two street blocks long to take a photo in front of the LOVE sculpture, which is an iconic symbol for the city of brotherly love.
Blume Burger 1500 Locust St
Whether you dine in or just walk by, Blume Burger offers a beautiful Instagrammable experience. The Butterfly painting on the doors is their signature artwork that has turned into a main attraction. For those who choose to dine in they’ll find a first-of-its-kind stylish, lush and playful restaurant with a bar that is ready for their Instagram feed. The interior features a lush green plant filled ceiling, 88 colored glass mirror panels plus a giant butterfly mural across the front of the building facing Locust Street.
Cherry Street Pier 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
The Cherry Street Pier offers stellar views. Instagrammers can take photos under the arch or of the Ben Franklin Bridge, the open garden and of Camden city line.
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens 1020 South St
Just a hop, skip, and jump away from the piers are the Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens located at 1020 South Street. Every inch of this unique indoor/outdoor gallery is an Instagrammable moment waiting to happen. The Magic Gardens are an immersive mixed media art environment that is completely covered with mosaics. The creator, Isaiah Zagar, used handmade tiles, bottles, bicycle wheels, mirror, and international folk art to chronicle his life and influences. The space is made up of two indoor galleries and a bi-level outdoor sculpture garden. It is literally a Philly gem.
South Broad Street Between Walnut and Locust Streets
South Broad Street between Walnut and Locust Streets are hot spots both day and night. It is a notorious photo epicenter for wedding parties and brides especially. Late night adventurers and folks on evening excursions can hardly resist standing in the middle of South Broad Street just to do it for the ‘gram . The uniqueness of this particular location in Center City allows Instagrammers to capture the bustle of Broad Street, a shot of City Hall and of Philly staple, BILLY PENN.
Art Museum Steps 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
No matter where you stand, which angle you use or direction you’re facing, the Philadelphia Art Museum steps offers a guaranteed Instagrammable view whether its that of the parkway, facing the Waterworks, Kelly drive or Boathouse Row. From the bottom of the steps to the top, under the historic columns, the Philadelphia Art Museum exterior serves as a dynamic natural backdrop.
Wonderspaces Philadelphia 27 N 11th St
Wonderspaces partners with artists from around the world to present immersive work to new audiences in a fun, casual setting. Their 24,000 square foot, 2-story permanent venue at the Philadelphia Fashion District currently has fifteen art installations on view. Periodically, individual artworks rotate out to make room for new works, so there’s always something new to see.
Candytopia 901 Market St in the Fashion District Mall
Candytopia features more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences inspired by pure, sugary bliss. Some of their most popular attractions include a marshmallow pit filled with over 250,000 foam marshmallows; an underwater-themed wonderland with fantastical candy covered sea creatures; a rainbow-filled room with flying unicorn pigs and confetti explosions galore, along with many more sweet surprises. Candytopia Philadelphia also features elements inspired by local culture and landmarks that will thrill locals and visitors alike. Unique Philly elements include candy-covered replica of the Liberty Bell, a tribute to Rocky, a candy portrait of Will Smith as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air and more.
