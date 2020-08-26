Andrea Graham is a wife, mother of four, and a passionate professional with a no-challenge-too-great attitude. She became Mrs. Pennsylvania All-Star United States 2020 in December 2019. She went on to compete for the national title Mrs. All-Star United States in Savannah, Georgia, with her husband Terrance’s support.
She was crowned Mrs. All-Star United States 2020 on Aug. 1, 2020. “This pageant is geared to women around the states and certainly more than simply a pretty face. The organization is looking for women who are community service-oriented, dedicated to family and education, and lastly, proudly patriotic,” Graham said.
Graham has been incredibly busy since earning her title. Even during the middle of the pandemic, she has refused to slow down. Her reasoning was, children needed her. For several years now, Graham has provided a home to over 30 homeless children, providing them with quality care in the areas of housing, health and education. Additionally, she volunteers for many charitable organizations in and around her Philadelphia home and is an executive board member for the Bridge of Children. This is an orphanage in Haiti that focuses on taking care of the country’s disadvantaged youth who are exposed to drugs, gangs, kidnappings and prostitution.
Winning this title will not only help her bring more visibility to this fantastic pageant system, but it will bring more awareness to her platform Love Fosters Hope, she said. Graham’s platform is designed to help the most vulnerable children. She said some people want to help but are not 100% certain how or where to start. Some people believe the only way they can give back is through their pockets. Graham says she has come to realize how valuable love is when it comes to changing someone’s life. It is the most precious thing. It does not take much to help.
“A large portion of helping is simply showing up. She plans on doing that quite a bit,” Graham said.
Graham’s goal is to inspire other selfless individuals/businesses to step forward, extending love and hope to less fortunate children. She plans to show how anyone can be the reason someone can change and change for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.