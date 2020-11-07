The Marine Corps motto is “Semper Fidelis” which is Latin for “Always Faithful.” This year the Philadelphia Veterans Parade is taking that motto to heart and showing that nothing will keep them from honoring area veterans.
Anthony Murphy, president of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade, said the show must go on, even if it’s virtual.
“This year’s parade is different because it’s virtual but we could not afford to let a year go by, where the men and women who served this country were not recognized and we wanted to make sure that information about the resources got out there,” he said.
This Sunday, instead of lining up along a parade route, the organization will stream the annual event on Facebook beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event usually precedes the national observance of Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 11 this year. There will be a pre-parade kickoff on Facebook Live at 12:15 p.m. And the Veterans Festival will be on Facebook Live at 1 p.m.
“Expect to see many of the Veterans Service Organizations that have been out there every year. You’re going to see some entertainment. We’re going to make it as lively and as interesting as it can be because it’s important that we continue the momentum. It’s going to look different because it is virtual, but it’s going to hopefully have the same impact, if not greater,” Murphy said.
The parade will be hosted by Murphy and Erica Webster, CEO of Dub Fitness. There will also be a virtual photo booth for this usual photogenic event. Parade sponsor, Citizens Bank encourages viewers to go to www.citizensmemories.com/phillyvetparade or use #virtualphillyvetparade when you post your photos on social media.
This year, the parade will have its first female grand marshal, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kristin Leone. Murphy said she serves as just one way the parade organization seeks to highlight female veterans and the issues they face this year.
“We wanted to highlight female veterans, and then do a lot more outreach to get female veterans involved. We wanted to make sure that we push the envelope to get the type of resources that all veterans need. We need to build that understanding that the word ‘veteran’ is not a gendered condition. We have to continue to broaden that understanding because there’s resources out there and many female veterans have the same if not greater problems than male veterans,” Murphy said.
He said the parade is just a vehicle to get veterans the help and services they need.
“The parade is symbolic because we need to honor the men and women who have served and to have them marching on the street getting the accolades and getting the claps and cheers. Having them hear that is extremely important,” he said. “But it’s equally as important that the information that we are able to get out to families is extremely important, it’s more than just a parade. It’s more than just outreach. It is really trying to build the fundamental structure, so that our veterans can receive the assistance that they need, no matter what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.