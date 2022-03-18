Philadelphia is home to quite a few great athletic events. From the Penn Relays to the infamous Broad Street Run, ending with the long-awaited Dad Vail Regatta — the city of brotherly love revels at the chance to showcase its athletes through a grand contest. Add to the list the upcoming Philadelphia Polo Classic. A large-scale polo event set to happen this September. Announced earlier this week by partners and members of the Work to Ride Program, Kareem Rosser and Nacho Figueras, the newly formed event is not only a historic feat but a significant moment for representation in the game of polo.
“It brings me joy, knowing that a young Black boy or girl will pick up a mallet or jump on the horse because he saw myself or, or some of the others that I ride with,” says Work to Ride alum and current Board member Rosser.
One of the world’s oldest known teams sports, polo is a traditional game played by two teams on horseback, knocking small solid balls through opposite goal posts with long wooden mallets. While polo has a reputation for being a ‘high society’ game that excludes those who can’t afford the pricey membership or club fees. Here in Philadelphia, programs like Work to Ride have made equestrian extra-circular activities possible for many under-served communities that wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise.
“I think about the other young Black boys and girls who look at us, and we are inspiring them to pick up polo or a mallet or to even get on the horse. It’s a great feeling because I know that there are life-changing opportunities that come with playing Polo, and I just hope that it also affords someone else a better life, especially those who come from inner-city Philadelphia, or any inner-city in America. Considering what the struggle was like for some of them.” Rosser says.
Organizers are hoping the Philadelphia Polo Classic will bring more attention to the underrepresented sport. Rosser is also confident that the classic will aid in opening doors for individuals interested in equine sports that didn’t see themselves displayed within it.
“It’s certainly underrepresented. But I’m beyond excited to bring it to Philadelphia. Particularly, just because that’s where I’m from, but it’s also about bringing a sport that normally, kids that I look like and people where I come from would not normally have access to. So, I’m beyond excited, really. And I think it’s something that the city needs, just considering, all the stuff that we’ve been going through the last couple years and thinking about the crazy murder rate in Philadelphia. I think bringing a unique event like polo to the city would just, bring some sort of happiness that we’re all missing right now,” Rosser shares.
Understanding the outreach work that needs to be done in order to get more young Black boys and girls on horseback, Rosser shares that it wasn’t his own interest that brought him to Work to Ride or polo, but an accident prompted by his older brothers making one wrong or possibly right turn.
“I have two older brothers who accidentally found the stables one year, and I was just about seven or eight at the time. They took a wrong turn riding their bikes through Fairmount park, and a wrong turn led to life-changing opportunities for us.” Kareem shares.
In his time since Work to Ride, Kareem has attended Colorado State University where he played collegiate level polo, wrote his first book, “Crossing the Line: A Fearless Team of Brothers and the Sport That Changed Their Lives Forever,” and is now a national champion in polo. His life was greatly impacted by polo, Kareem raves about the sport and the opportunities it’s created for him.
“I certainly think polo, but just horses particularly, provides an alternative.” Kareem starts, “We think about the success of Work to Ride, and all of the opportunities they’ve afforded myself, as well as all the other kids who grew up in some of the disadvantaged neighborhoods in Philadelphia. But more importantly, really, Polo gives this sort of exposure that not really many people in America have access to, considering the affluence and the folks that are involved in the sport. Typically, you see very successful businessmen and women. So, people like myself have come to the Work to Ride program have been able to be exposed to another world that many of us really had no idea existed outside of Philadelphia.” Kareem continues.
Whether through Work to Ride, or from watching players like Kareem and Nacho, the world of polo is evolving and expanding to include riders and players of all racial backgrounds and upbringings.
