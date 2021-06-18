Juneteenth Freedom Day March

52nd St. and Haverford Ave Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

9:30 a.m.

Join the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival as they march to make Juneteenth a national holiday. All day event.

Juneteenth Art in the Park & Festival

Malcolm X Park

5100 Pine Street Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 19

12:00 p.m.– 3:00 p.m.

Guests can explore the Juneteenth Art in the Park Exhibit & Vendors Fair.

Juneteenth at the MLK Recreation Center in North Philadelphia

2101 Cecil B Moore. Ave

Saturday, June 19

5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Join the Millennial Advisory Committee as they celebrate. There will be vendors, community organizations, and opportunities to connect with neighbors & friends. Sign up at bit.ly/JuneteenthPhillyMac

The Wawa Welcome America Festival at the African American Museum of Philadelphia

The African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch Street Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

Free admission on Juneteenth.

Visit www.welcomamerica.com for more information

City Athletics Juneteenth Celebration

1901 W. Tioga Street, Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

City Athletics Community Partners invite residents across the Tioga-Nicetown-section of Philadelphia to a Juneteenth Celebration featuring a barbecue, inflatable slides, pony rides, face painting, on-site DJ, live music featuring African drum percussionists group Tyehimbe and the West Powelton Drummers, and a kids soccer clinic from

Black Music City Juneteenth Live Stream

Online Live Streaming

Saturday, June 19

12:30 p.m

Philadelphia’s rich Black music history, will celebrate the recipients of their recent Black Music City project grant recipients and their new works with live music, storytelling, and a gallery of artwork on Black Music City Live Stream will at: BlackMusicCity.com XPN.org NPR Live Sessions Facebook Live — co hosted by WXPN, WRTI, and REC Philly pages WRTI.org Black Music City is a collaboration between WXPN-FM, the non-commercial music radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra

The Kimmel Cultural Center

Online Streaming

Saturday, June 19, 2021

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Kimmel Cultural Center presents “Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra: Juneteenth Celebration”Streaming. For ticket information visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org

The Nile Swim Club Juneteenth Celebrations

513 S Union Ave, Yeadon, PA 19050

Saturday, June 19

10:00 a.m. — Juneteenth Celebration

7:00 p.m. — Adult Summer Nights Pool Party

America’s oldest African-American owned membership swim club celebrates Juneteenth with events where you can swim, party and lounge with sounds by DJ Flow.

Germantown Cricket Club (GCC) Juneteenth Celebration

411 Manheim St, Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

12:00p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

This free event is a day to celebrate Black life and recognize the contributions of local Black artists, performers, athletes, vendors, chefs, and other community members, with a day of music, entertainment, food and — our favorite — tennis.

The 24th Annual Historic Germantown Juneteenth Festival

6300 Germantown Avenue Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m

Free festival. Hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site. The festival will feature a day of educational activities and entertainment.

Brothas Stroll: Walk for Black Men’s Health

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

2800 W. Cheltenham Ave. Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Join the Office of Black Male Engagement for the 3rd Annual Brothas Stroll Health Walk and Community Day to bring Black males, their families, and community together. There will be games, music, and more.

Raise the Colors and Presentation

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch Street (3rd and Arch Street) Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

10:00 a.m.

Free event.The final day of The Betsy Ross House’s Flag Fest coincides with Juneteenth this year, which means special programming at the Old City institution. The day kicks off with the raising of the Juneteenth flag by the United States Colored Troops, followed by a historical visit from Bishop Richard Allen, who founded Philly’s Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in 1794. Bonus: The first 100 people to show up get free admission to the attraction.

October Gallery 36th Annual Philadelphia Art Show and Sale

1620 Chancellor Street Philadelphia

Juneteenth Weekend : June 18, 19, 20

12:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Art Show and Sale. Pop Up Art Show at the Hyatt Centric

Artists include Andrew Turner, David Lawrence, Laurie Cooper, Edwin Lester, Kennard Copeland, Romare Bearden, Omenihu Amachi, Ernie Barnes, Michele Lucas, Annie Lee, Charles Bibbs, Cal Massey, Laurie Cooper, WAK, Ernie Barnes and more.

Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit special tours

National Constitution Center

525 Arch Street Philadelphia

Saturday, June 19

Free admission

Explore the National Constitution Center and enjoy special tours of the Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality exhibit, as well as additional programming highlighting Reconstruction-era figures like Frederick Douglass, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and more.

Griot Tale Saturdays

Franklin Square

200 N 6th Street

Saturday, June 19

12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Edition:The African American Museum in Philadelphia is partnering with Franklin Square to bring you Griot Tale Saturdays! all summer long. Listen and learn through re-enactor portrayals of US Colored Troops, many of the soldiers who delivered word of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation across Texas in 1865. Join us in exploring the connections between Freedom and Liberty, as we commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.