Juneteenth Freedom Day March
52nd St. and Haverford Ave Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
9:30 a.m.
Join the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival as they march to make Juneteenth a national holiday. All day event.
Juneteenth Art in the Park & Festival
Malcolm X Park
5100 Pine Street Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, June 19
12:00 p.m.– 3:00 p.m.
Guests can explore the Juneteenth Art in the Park Exhibit & Vendors Fair.
Juneteenth at the MLK Recreation Center in North Philadelphia
2101 Cecil B Moore. Ave
Saturday, June 19
5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Join the Millennial Advisory Committee as they celebrate. There will be vendors, community organizations, and opportunities to connect with neighbors & friends. Sign up at bit.ly/JuneteenthPhillyMac
The Wawa Welcome America Festival at the African American Museum of Philadelphia
The African American Museum in Philadelphia
701 Arch Street Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
Free admission on Juneteenth.
Visit www.welcomamerica.com for more information
City Athletics Juneteenth Celebration
1901 W. Tioga Street, Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
City Athletics Community Partners invite residents across the Tioga-Nicetown-section of Philadelphia to a Juneteenth Celebration featuring a barbecue, inflatable slides, pony rides, face painting, on-site DJ, live music featuring African drum percussionists group Tyehimbe and the West Powelton Drummers, and a kids soccer clinic from
Black Music City Juneteenth Live Stream
Online Live Streaming
Saturday, June 19
12:30 p.m
Philadelphia’s rich Black music history, will celebrate the recipients of their recent Black Music City project grant recipients and their new works with live music, storytelling, and a gallery of artwork on Black Music City Live Stream will at: BlackMusicCity.com XPN.org NPR Live Sessions Facebook Live — co hosted by WXPN, WRTI, and REC Philly pages WRTI.org Black Music City is a collaboration between WXPN-FM, the non-commercial music radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra
The Kimmel Cultural Center
Online Streaming
Saturday, June 19, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Kimmel Cultural Center presents “Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra: Juneteenth Celebration”Streaming. For ticket information visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org
The Nile Swim Club Juneteenth Celebrations
513 S Union Ave, Yeadon, PA 19050
Saturday, June 19
10:00 a.m. — Juneteenth Celebration
7:00 p.m. — Adult Summer Nights Pool Party
America’s oldest African-American owned membership swim club celebrates Juneteenth with events where you can swim, party and lounge with sounds by DJ Flow.
Germantown Cricket Club (GCC) Juneteenth Celebration
411 Manheim St, Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
12:00p.m.- 4:00 p.m.
This free event is a day to celebrate Black life and recognize the contributions of local Black artists, performers, athletes, vendors, chefs, and other community members, with a day of music, entertainment, food and — our favorite — tennis.
The 24th Annual Historic Germantown Juneteenth Festival
6300 Germantown Avenue Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m
Free festival. Hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site. The festival will feature a day of educational activities and entertainment.
Brothas Stroll: Walk for Black Men’s Health
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
2800 W. Cheltenham Ave. Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Join the Office of Black Male Engagement for the 3rd Annual Brothas Stroll Health Walk and Community Day to bring Black males, their families, and community together. There will be games, music, and more.
Raise the Colors and Presentation
Betsy Ross House
239 Arch Street (3rd and Arch Street) Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
10:00 a.m.
Free event.The final day of The Betsy Ross House’s Flag Fest coincides with Juneteenth this year, which means special programming at the Old City institution. The day kicks off with the raising of the Juneteenth flag by the United States Colored Troops, followed by a historical visit from Bishop Richard Allen, who founded Philly’s Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in 1794. Bonus: The first 100 people to show up get free admission to the attraction.
October Gallery 36th Annual Philadelphia Art Show and Sale
1620 Chancellor Street Philadelphia
Juneteenth Weekend : June 18, 19, 20
12:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Art Show and Sale. Pop Up Art Show at the Hyatt Centric
Artists include Andrew Turner, David Lawrence, Laurie Cooper, Edwin Lester, Kennard Copeland, Romare Bearden, Omenihu Amachi, Ernie Barnes, Michele Lucas, Annie Lee, Charles Bibbs, Cal Massey, Laurie Cooper, WAK, Ernie Barnes and more.
Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit special tours
National Constitution Center
525 Arch Street Philadelphia
Saturday, June 19
Free admission
Explore the National Constitution Center and enjoy special tours of the Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality exhibit, as well as additional programming highlighting Reconstruction-era figures like Frederick Douglass, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and more.
Griot Tale Saturdays
Franklin Square
200 N 6th Street
Saturday, June 19
12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Juneteenth Edition:The African American Museum in Philadelphia is partnering with Franklin Square to bring you Griot Tale Saturdays! all summer long. Listen and learn through re-enactor portrayals of US Colored Troops, many of the soldiers who delivered word of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation across Texas in 1865. Join us in exploring the connections between Freedom and Liberty, as we commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth.
