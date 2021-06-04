The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual Philadelphia Flower Show, at South Philadelphia’s FDR Park, this year’s theme is “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.” The 2021 show will spotlight eight new major exhibitors and over 75 floral and garden installations across 15 acres of land. Noted East African gardener, Wambui Ippolito, won Best in Show for floral and landscape design on Friday’s portion of the show. Ippolito is a trained horticulturist, garden designer and lecturer based in New York’s borough of Staten Island.
