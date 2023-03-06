The 18th annual fashion-forward Philly Fashion Week showcased Philadelphia designers over the weekend. Founded by Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott, the shows began on Friday night at the Fashion District Mall, formerly called The Gallery, before heading to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia for two nights of stylish, colorful and sometimes outrageous fashion.
Saturday’s runway showcased work from designers Khangle Women, Modisch, Dear Laney, Imperial Legacy, Dell Scott, JPratt, Hester Sunshine, Paragon Charisma, and AtiyaJoanne.
Designs featured by Brenda O’Livis, Kovid Kapoor, Laurence Basse, GeChic, Christobal, Prajje Oscar, Sarah Tremain, Bishme Cromartie, Verdict Still Out, and Khangle Men worked the runway on Sunday.
Alongside designers, some of the biggest names in Philadelphia attended the event like Ramillionaire Carr, a fashion blogger and stylist, and Kimberly McGlonn, the founder of Grant Blvd and Blk Ivy, both notable Black boutiques in the Philadelphia area.
