Never underestimate the power of talent – real talent.
Philadelphia native and full-time resident Lorenzo “Rennie” Harris is one of those individuals who possesses that rare commodity known as real talent.
“Growing up, just like everyone else in my neighborhood, I could dance, although at the time I never thought of myself as a good dancer,” Harris admits.
But time – and again real talent , as well as financial reward – would prove him wrong.
“I hadn’t planned on making dancing my career,” says the hip-hop pioneering Harris. “Basically it was all about economics. Someone offered me money to dance, so I did it. What I ended up doing was never what I intended to do.”
Harris says his original intentions were just to make enough money to survive. “Originally I thought I was going to be a priest. But I was already dancing in high school, so I guess you could say it just went on from there.”
In fact, in high school, Harris would gather dancer friends and spectators for local talent shows, concerts and cabarets. And by the end of high school, he was already out on the road touring and proving his skills.
“One day, when I was about 27 and had returned home from touring, I was trying to decide what I wanted to do. That’s when Michael Podretti, who was the director for Movement Theatre International, offered me $1500 for me to create my own work,” Harris recalls. “At the time they were studying the hip-hop culture as folklore.”
That was in 1991, and by 1992 the Rennie Harris Puremovement was founded. A hip-hop and street theater company, Harris’ company is dedicated to bringing hip-hop culture into contemporary dance.
And on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Puremovement will be performing at The Annenberg Center for the Performng Arts. Harris returns for an evening of classic works, including two that directly reflect on tragedies facing our nation.
One, a reworking of the acclaimed 1995 duet, “A Day in the Life,” tells the story of brothers who get caught up in a violent street altercation with police. Additionally, “BlackPromises,” set to music by
Beyonce, is a tormented solo about systematic police brutality against Black men.
The live performance will be offered online and include a Q&A with the performers.
“It’s been a journey,” Harris volunteers. “A long, often challenging, and serious, but quite fulfilling journey. And I don’t think I’d have it any other way.”
Over the years, Harris’ work has been recognized with three Bessie Awards, four Alvin Ailey Black
Choreographer Awards, an Ethnic Dance Award, and more. Most recently, he was just one of eight named to receive the prestigious Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Award.
For the future, hopefully without COVID, Harris is planning his company’s 30th year anniversary in 2022, bringing back some of his classics.
“I’m really looking forward to that, and I hope audiences will be too,” Harris concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.