Philadanco celebrated it’s illustrious 50-year history Friday night. “Fast forward (0 to 90 in 50+1 years)” included an opening night affair at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Kimmel Center, including a performance as well as receptions before and after the performance. The event was held in honor of those who have played an important part in Philadanco’s success. Honorees included Philadelphia native and Alumni Lee Daniels. He was unable to attend because of an illness but the “Empire” creator was represented by his mother.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.