Philadanco celebrated it’s illustrious 50-year history Friday night. “Fast forward (0 to 90 in 50+1 years)” included an opening night affair at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Kimmel Center, including a performance as well as receptions before and after the performance. The event was held in honor of those who have played an important part in Philadanco’s success. Honorees included Philadelphia native and Alumni Lee Daniels. He was unable to attend because of an illness but the “Empire” creator was represented by his mother.
Philadanco returns with 'Fast Forward… To The Future'
- Tribune Staff Report
-
-
- 0
President Joe Biden gives remarks on Build Back Better agenda and his plan on lowering drug prices
Most Popular
Articles
- Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police
- Following NYC, Philly may require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
- Philly native Quinta Brunson teaches tough lessons in her show 'Abbott Elementary'
- Philadelphia Police Foundation board member steps down over sexual misconduct allegations
- PHA looking for developer for affordable homes in Brewerytown
- Board of Education announces members of superintendent search panel
- District Attorney Larry Krasner responds to backlash surrounding "crisis" comments
- D.A. Krasner says there's 'not a big spike in crime'
- Police Commissioner Outlaw says rumors she is resigning to go to NYPD are ‘out of control’
- Former Commerce Director says his remarks were taken out of context
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.