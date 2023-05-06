Prince Highway

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007. — AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File

 Chris O'Meara

The late pop superstar Prince will have a highway named after him in his home state, following a vote by Minnesota lawmakers Thursday.

The Senate vote was 55-5 to rename the highway that runs past Prince’s Paisley Park museum and studios. Among those watching was his oldest sister, Sharon Nelson. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death, and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign.

