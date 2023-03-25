With the arrival of spring, the Shofuso House in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park has reopened after its winter slumber. Just days before opening its doors to the public, as well as the surrounding gardens, koi pond, and waterfall, the historic house reinstalled a painted interior mural that had been damaged by vandals last summer.

Constructed in a 17th century Japanese architectural style, Shofuso features structural lumber assembled with traditional joinery techniques, a roof made of hinoki bark, and a floor of woven tatami mats.

This story first appeared on WHYY.org.

